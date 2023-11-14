The Dark Knight's Christopher Nolan Refuses To Review The Batman For A Good Reason
It's pretty much a given in our current pop culture bubble that we've reached the absolute height of the superhero zeitgeist. With a myriad of new movies and television shows from DC and Marvel comics releasing regularly throughout each passing year, superhero fandoms are currently firing on all cylinders. Still, that doesn't mean everyone wants to talk about them.
Case in point, Christopher Nolan, who was responsible for three of the best-received superhero stories of the 21st century with his Dark Knight trilogy, narrowly skirted giving his opinion on the latest adventure of The World's Greatest Detective in an interview with Variety.
When the conversation began to move into this territory, Nolan decided he didn't want to say a word about Matt Reeves' "The Batman," and his reasoning is pretty solid. "If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anybody pays any attention to in the article," he said.
Considering how much bandwidth any and all comments about comic book movies from filmmakers like Martin Scorsese tend to get, Nolan is probably right to tiptoe around the subject as much as he does. Still, that doesn't mean he's got nothing to say.
Christopher Nolan wants to talk about anything but Batman
Despite its heavy subject matter and extensive runtime, Christopher Nolan's historical drama "Oppenheimer" has emerged as an unbridled success as it approaches the $1 billion mark in box office sales. As for what's next following his latest triumph, the filmmaker seems open to just about anything. "Ideas come from everywhere," he said. "I've done a remake, I've made adaptations from comic books and novels, and I've written original screenplays. I'm open to anything."
While the writer-director is malleable about his next project's focus, he does have some ground rules for what he'll be doing next. "But as a writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely," Nolan explained. "I have to make it original to me: The initial seed of an idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone."
Even if Nolan never returns to the world of comic book adaptations for the rest of his career, it's unlikely he'll ever stop getting asked about Batman in our current entertainment landscape. After all, even among the cavalcade of new and upcoming comic book stories, The Caped Crusader has constantly been among the most popular of these characters.