The Dark Knight's Christopher Nolan Refuses To Review The Batman For A Good Reason

It's pretty much a given in our current pop culture bubble that we've reached the absolute height of the superhero zeitgeist. With a myriad of new movies and television shows from DC and Marvel comics releasing regularly throughout each passing year, superhero fandoms are currently firing on all cylinders. Still, that doesn't mean everyone wants to talk about them.

Case in point, Christopher Nolan, who was responsible for three of the best-received superhero stories of the 21st century with his Dark Knight trilogy, narrowly skirted giving his opinion on the latest adventure of The World's Greatest Detective in an interview with Variety.

When the conversation began to move into this territory, Nolan decided he didn't want to say a word about Matt Reeves' "The Batman," and his reasoning is pretty solid. "If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anybody pays any attention to in the article," he said.

Considering how much bandwidth any and all comments about comic book movies from filmmakers like Martin Scorsese tend to get, Nolan is probably right to tiptoe around the subject as much as he does. Still, that doesn't mean he's got nothing to say.