Enola Holmes 3 Officially In The Works At Netflix

Netflix wants more "Enola Holmes." The streaming site released its first adaptation of Nancy Springer's mystery novels, which are adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic works, back in 2020. The Netflix original film stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular Enola Holmes, an aspiring young detective stuck in the shadow of her famous older brother, Sherlock Holmes, played by "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill.

The production did so well that Netflix fast-tracked a sequel, "Enola Holmes 2," which came out in 2022. Now, with the WGA strike resolved, Netflix is preparing for a third installment, and they announced it just as the SAG-AFTRA negotiators approved a deal to end the actor's strike. According to Collider, Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber said that the streaming site is currently developing the screenplay for "Enola Holmes 3."

On the subject of Bobby Brown's second Netflix franchise, Stuber said, "The '[Sherlock] Holmes' IP is weirdly elastic ... Warner Bros. did an incredible job with [Robert Downey Jr.] and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one." Stuber also noted his pride in Bobby Brown's involvement and success, referring to the young actress as a "homegrown star" for Netflix and commenting that the streaming studio's upcoming slate of projects will heavily feature her talents.

Stuber did not provide any further details as to when "Enola Holmes 3" is anticipated to reach production, nor did he suggest which of Springer's novels that it might adapt, but finding one shouldn't be hard.