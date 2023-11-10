Enola Holmes 3 Officially In The Works At Netflix
Netflix wants more "Enola Holmes." The streaming site released its first adaptation of Nancy Springer's mystery novels, which are adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic works, back in 2020. The Netflix original film stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular Enola Holmes, an aspiring young detective stuck in the shadow of her famous older brother, Sherlock Holmes, played by "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill.
The production did so well that Netflix fast-tracked a sequel, "Enola Holmes 2," which came out in 2022. Now, with the WGA strike resolved, Netflix is preparing for a third installment, and they announced it just as the SAG-AFTRA negotiators approved a deal to end the actor's strike. According to Collider, Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber said that the streaming site is currently developing the screenplay for "Enola Holmes 3."
On the subject of Bobby Brown's second Netflix franchise, Stuber said, "The '[Sherlock] Holmes' IP is weirdly elastic ... Warner Bros. did an incredible job with [Robert Downey Jr.] and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one." Stuber also noted his pride in Bobby Brown's involvement and success, referring to the young actress as a "homegrown star" for Netflix and commenting that the streaming studio's upcoming slate of projects will heavily feature her talents.
Stuber did not provide any further details as to when "Enola Holmes 3" is anticipated to reach production, nor did he suggest which of Springer's novels that it might adapt, but finding one shouldn't be hard.
There are a lot more Enola Holmes books to adapt
Netflix's "Enola Holmes" and "Enola Holmes 2" are loosely inspired by the first two books in Nancy Springer's "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" series, "The Case of the Missing Marquess" and "The Case of the Left-Handed Lady" respectively. If this is any indication of where "Enola Holmes 3" might find its source material, then the third cinematic installment could be inspired by "The Case of the Bizzare Bouquets."
Springer's series currently boasts eight novels and one short story, with the earliest being published in 2006 and the most recent being published in 2023. The last four additions, "Enola Holmes and the Black Barouche," "Enola Holmes and the Boy in the Buttons," "Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escape," and "Enola Holmes and the Mark of the Mongoose," all released after Netflix began adapting Springer's narrative.
During a Good Reads Q&A, Springer admitted that Netflix's decision to adapt her work sparked a resurgence in popularity for her stories, which led to the publication of more novels. Presumably, it also led to the title convention shifting from "The Case of XYZ" to "Enola Holmes and the XYZ."
Given that Millie Bobby Brown named "Enola Holmes" the most important project of her career, and that she serves as both star and producer of the ongoing Netflix film series, it's likely that the streaming studio will continue to create "Enola Holmes" adaptations for its homegrown star as long as audiences keep watching.