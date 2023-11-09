Venom 3: Tom Hardy's Marvel Movie Suffers Big Delay - New Release Date Announced
Tom Hardy's "Venom" threequel just got a brand new release date.
Perhaps one of the strangest franchises to manifest out of the golden age of superhero films is Sony Pictures' "Venom" franchise. Created in a bid to capitalize on their roster of Spider-Man characters, the studio debuted the first solo "Venom" flick in 2018 to mixed reviews. Hardy shined in the role, which ignored Eddie Brock's villainous comic book origins to present him as an outright antihero from day one, and despite that middling critical reception, the Ruben Fleischer-directed picture proved to be a box office juggernaut, grossing over $850 at the global box office. And so, a franchise was born... with a chaotic and delirious sequel in the form of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" releasing in 2021. That film doubled down on the zany antics of Venom, cementing Hardy's version of the character as an absolute goofball.
Naturally, work began on a threequel, with Hardy on track to return as the titular symbiote. Originally set to hit multiplexes in July 2024, Sony Pictures Entertainment has pushed the currently untitled "Venom 3" to November 8, 2024.
The studio confirmed the delay in a press release. As devastating as this delay is for symbiote enthusiasts, this news shouldn't be too surprising. Production on "Venom 3" came to a pause in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which forbade actors from working on projects. With the SAG-AFTRA strike now in the rear-view mirror, Hollywood is heading back to work, meaning production on "Venom 3" should restart relatively soon.
What is Venom 3 about?
The currently untitled "Venom 3" is less than a year away, as of this writing. Deadline says that Tom Hardy's latest is hoping to resume filming before the year ends — no doubt a positive sign. While details on the upcoming threequel are slim, it's set to be a major endeavor for Hardy, who has been playing the character for half a decade now. Just like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Hardy is co-writing the story for the third film with Kelly Marcel.
Hardy and Marcel have been frequent collaborators for years, with the actor bringing the writer on board the "Venom" franchise with "Let There Be Carnage." Marcel wrote the script for that film, which leaned heavily into Venom's sillier tendencies. In addition to penning "Venom 3," Marcel is stepping into the director's chair, making her directorial debut with the superhero blockbuster.
Concrete plot details on the third "Venom" film are slim, but it's fair to say that Eddie Brock is up to no good again. In the last film, Eddie and Venom became fugitives after they crossed paths with the devious Carnage (Woody Harrelson), and Venom made an all-too-brief MCU pitstop in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It remains to be seen if there's a significant time jump between "Venom 2" and "3."
Joining Hardy in the threequel are "Ted Lasso" standout Juno Temple and "Doctor Strange" villain Chiwetel Ejiofor, though it's unclear who the two actors will be playing. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Michelle Williams will return as Anne in the threequel.
"Venom 3" rushes into cinemas on November 8 2024.