Venom 3: Tom Hardy's Marvel Movie Suffers Big Delay - New Release Date Announced

Tom Hardy's "Venom" threequel just got a brand new release date.

Perhaps one of the strangest franchises to manifest out of the golden age of superhero films is Sony Pictures' "Venom" franchise. Created in a bid to capitalize on their roster of Spider-Man characters, the studio debuted the first solo "Venom" flick in 2018 to mixed reviews. Hardy shined in the role, which ignored Eddie Brock's villainous comic book origins to present him as an outright antihero from day one, and despite that middling critical reception, the Ruben Fleischer-directed picture proved to be a box office juggernaut, grossing over $850 at the global box office. And so, a franchise was born... with a chaotic and delirious sequel in the form of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" releasing in 2021. That film doubled down on the zany antics of Venom, cementing Hardy's version of the character as an absolute goofball.

Naturally, work began on a threequel, with Hardy on track to return as the titular symbiote. Originally set to hit multiplexes in July 2024, Sony Pictures Entertainment has pushed the currently untitled "Venom 3" to November 8, 2024.

The studio confirmed the delay in a press release. As devastating as this delay is for symbiote enthusiasts, this news shouldn't be too surprising. Production on "Venom 3" came to a pause in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which forbade actors from working on projects. With the SAG-AFTRA strike now in the rear-view mirror, Hollywood is heading back to work, meaning production on "Venom 3" should restart relatively soon.