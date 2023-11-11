The Powers Of The 3 Marvels Explained
"The Marvels" brings three powerful heroes together as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Photon (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) co-star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest epic adventure, where their lives become intertwined thanks to the Quantum Bands. These newly discovered cosmic artifacts cause Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan to swap places, no matter where they are across the galaxy. Amid the chaos, the trio is joined by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who is trying to broker peace talks between the Kree and Skrull empires.
The Nia DaCosta-directed film showcases the incredible abilities of its main three heroes while introducing Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a Kree warrior who serves as "The Marvels'" primary antagonist, as she does whatever is necessary to acquire Ms. Marvel's Quantum Band and pair it with her own, kicking off the titular heroes' changing places issue in the process. The trio will be forced to figure out what's causing them to switch places and how it relates to their true connection to one another, all while dealing with a rising conflict across the galaxy. In the process, Captain Marvel, Ms. Photon, and Ms. Marvel have ample opportunity to showcase their unique powers.
Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers' Super Power Makes Her the Strongest Avenger
Captain Marvel isn't just the strongest hero to appear in "The Marvels." She's the most powerful character in the Marvel Universe.
Carol Danvers is a former fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force who gained incredible cosmic powers after an explosion involving the Space Stone-infused Tesseract. Her powers were further enhanced by the Kree Empire, which transformed her into a Kree-Human hybrid while removing all memories of her past life. As a result, she became a warrior for the Kree during the Kree-Skrull War. However, when Carol started to remember her past and destroyed an inhibitor that had been suppressing her true cosmic potential, it allowed her to unlock her full powers, including the ability to create and manipulate cosmic energy, fly, and utilize several superhuman enhancements that dramatically increased her strength, durability, and speed.
Captain Marvel's powers were on full display in "Avengers: Endgame," where she served as the Avengers' ace in the hole, arriving in the midst of the final battle against Thanos, saving her fellow heroes by destroying his warship, overpowering an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Mad Titan, and nearly defeating him before he used the Power Stone to stop her. Since then, Carol has had more time to focus and harness her abilities, and she enters "The Marvels" as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful hero, who will be the guiding force in figuring out a solution to the events about to unfold.
Photon: Monica Rambeau Has the Power See Light - But That's Not All
Monica Rambeau is the daughter of Captain Marvel's longtime friend, Maria Rambeau. She also works for S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division), which was founded by her mother, and recently gained incredible powers herself under unusual circumstances.
In "WandaVision," Rambeau debuts as an agent of S.W.O.R.D. who returned from the Snap to learn her mother had passed away and the organization was under new leadership. She would find herself on a case at Westview, a town where the Scarlet Witch used mind-control on its residents and trapped them within a sitcom-inspired reality of her own creation. When Rambeau started to notice cracks in the faux reality, Wanda Maximoff expelled her from it. Her failed attempts at convincing S.W.O.R.D. to find a non-violent solution to stopping Scarlet Witch led to her going rogue, and, upon re-entering the town, the magical forcefield surrounding the area rewrote her DNA, giving her superpowers.
Viewers have only received a small taste of Rambeau's light-based powers, which allow her to perceive and manipulate different types of lights and energy while also being able to phase her body through solid objects. In "The Marvels," Rambeau's powers will be further explored, as it seems like a safe bet she hasn't yet reached her upper limit of what she's truly capable of. Rambeau is set to adopt the codename Photon, a moniker she's used in the comics.
Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan's 'Hard Light' Ability Is Stronger Than You Think
Kamala Khan utilizes her unique powers as the first revealed mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In Dsiney+'s "Ms. Marvel," Khan, a Captain Marvel superfan, put on her grandmother's bangle, unlocking her mutant powers, which allow her to harness cosmic energy and create constructs drawn from the Noor Dimension. Ms. Marvel can create purple constructs created from hard light, which she uses in various ways, including creating barriers, making giant fists, and generating hovering stepping stones she can use to walk through the air. Despite not fully understanding her abilities, Khan is steadily becoming a genuine MCU powerhouse.
Khan's MCU powers differ from her comic book counterpart, where her Inhuman DNA allows her to manipulate her body's shape, appearance, and size. The revelation that she's a mutant in the MCU led to a change in the comics, where she's now an Inhuman/mutant hybrid. Khan's MCU origin also opens up the possibility of her joining the X-Men when they make their way to the big screen.
With Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms. Marvel's powers all being related to energy and light, putting them together as a trio makes sense despite their varying ranges of skill and ability. Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan will need their collective powers to stop the Dar-Benn and the Kree uprising, but first, they'll need to figure out why they're switching places and what that connection ultimately means.
Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms. Marvel's powers can be seen in "The Marvels," which arrives in theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.