The Powers Of The 3 Marvels Explained

Captain Marvel isn't just the strongest hero to appear in "The Marvels." She's the most powerful character in the Marvel Universe.

Carol Danvers is a former fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force who gained incredible cosmic powers after an explosion involving the Space Stone-infused Tesseract. Her powers were further enhanced by the Kree Empire, which transformed her into a Kree-Human hybrid while removing all memories of her past life. As a result, she became a warrior for the Kree during the Kree-Skrull War. However, when Carol started to remember her past and destroyed an inhibitor that had been suppressing her true cosmic potential, it allowed her to unlock her full powers, including the ability to create and manipulate cosmic energy, fly, and utilize several superhuman enhancements that dramatically increased her strength, durability, and speed.

Captain Marvel's powers were on full display in "Avengers: Endgame," where she served as the Avengers' ace in the hole, arriving in the midst of the final battle against Thanos, saving her fellow heroes by destroying his warship, overpowering an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Mad Titan, and nearly defeating him before he used the Power Stone to stop her. Since then, Carol has had more time to focus and harness her abilities, and she enters "The Marvels" as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful hero, who will be the guiding force in figuring out a solution to the events about to unfold.