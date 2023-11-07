The Marvels' Final Trailer Features The OG Avengers And Confirms A Huge Cameo
The final trailer for "The Marvels" features a surprising cameo and a vibe that'll leave fans feeling nostalgic.
Set directly after the events of "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel," "The Marvels" is a major move for the billion-dollar superhero franchise. The picture is set to formally introduce the franchise's first all-female team, bringing together Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Photon aka Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, their union is set to be a chaotic one, as the trio has to team up to defeat Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a radical Kree with extremist plans to save her planet.
The studio has debuted a final trailer for "The Marvels," and it takes a rather daring approach, starting by focusing on some of the original Avengers. The trailer kicks off with a shot of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), followed by the character's Iron Man suit. As Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) monologues about the power of being a hero, the latest look at "The Marvels" segues into a shot of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. After a brief glimpse at Danvers, audiences are treated to footage of Stark and Rogers in "Avengers: Endgame."
The intent is to have the Marvels trio build on the legacy of the OG Avengers, who helped defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). It's a daring marketing choice, but one that should help make "The Marvels" appear as essential viewing for MCU fans. The final trailer also reveals one of the film's notable cameos, confirming that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) appears.
The final Marvels trailer is surprising
The vibe for the final "The Marvels" trailer is a little jarring, considering previous promotional material emphasized how the titular trio will interact with one another. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan mysteriously switch places when they utilize their powers, making for an intriguing and hilarious premise. This final trailer, which leans heavily into stock "epic music," doesn't really lean into that aspect at all. Instead, it hammers home how "The Marvels" has an emotional connection to OG Avengers like Iron Man and Captain America.
By using old footage from previous films to elicit nostalgia, the marketing cements how "The Marvels" is a direct continuation of the legacy set forth by former Avengers. Seeing as Photon and Ms. Marvel are the future heroes of the MCU, it's a decision that makes sense. However, one can't help but feel a bit dejected in thinking this is a push from Marvel Studios to bring in as many viewers as possible. Deadline says that the picture is on track to have one of the lowest openings (sub $70 million) for a Marvel Studios film, which is undoubtedly concerning, considering "Captain Marvel" debuted with $153 million and legged its way to $1.1 billion in 2019.
Perhaps the projected low debut, coupled with mediocre presales, is what compelled Marvel Studios to also highlight Valkyrie's cameo. While it remains to be seen how prominent of a role the King of Asgard has in the "Captain Marvel" sequel, it is disappointing that a cameo as cool as theirs was revealed ... just like that.
"The Marvels" rushes into cinemas on November 10.