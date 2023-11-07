The Marvels' Final Trailer Features The OG Avengers And Confirms A Huge Cameo

The final trailer for "The Marvels" features a surprising cameo and a vibe that'll leave fans feeling nostalgic.

Set directly after the events of "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel," "The Marvels" is a major move for the billion-dollar superhero franchise. The picture is set to formally introduce the franchise's first all-female team, bringing together Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Photon aka Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, their union is set to be a chaotic one, as the trio has to team up to defeat Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a radical Kree with extremist plans to save her planet.

The studio has debuted a final trailer for "The Marvels," and it takes a rather daring approach, starting by focusing on some of the original Avengers. The trailer kicks off with a shot of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), followed by the character's Iron Man suit. As Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) monologues about the power of being a hero, the latest look at "The Marvels" segues into a shot of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. After a brief glimpse at Danvers, audiences are treated to footage of Stark and Rogers in "Avengers: Endgame."

The intent is to have the Marvels trio build on the legacy of the OG Avengers, who helped defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). It's a daring marketing choice, but one that should help make "The Marvels" appear as essential viewing for MCU fans. The final trailer also reveals one of the film's notable cameos, confirming that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) appears.