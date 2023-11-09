The Ending Of Downsizing Explained

Paul's dilemma at the end of the film is influenced by Ngoc Lan and Dusan. Each of his new friends represents one of two ends on the spectrum of humanity, a framework that serves as a guiding orientation for who Paul can choose to be in the world. Dusan is a shady businessman who takes what he wants, when he wants. He's always thinking with his head, and he's quick to point out to Paul that there is no guarantee that the bunker will provide salvation. In his opinion, it's not going to last long, as everyone in the bunker will likely go insane long before the environment collapses. Even if they retain their sanity, it won't be the most comfortable life, nor can the bunker provide any of the amenities the above-ground world offers. Why would you give up luxury on a half-chance gamble?

Ngoc Lan, on the other hand, is a political dissident who has been imprisoned, tortured, and haunted by hardship her entire life. She knows what it's like to need saving, and she's dedicated her life to a mission of helping others, one which she recruits Paul for over the course of the film. She reminds Paul that while extinction is a looming threat, it's not immediate, and there are still people in the current moment whom she and Paul could be helping. The bunker may be preserving humanity, but it's not saving anyone in the present.

With Dusan and Ngoc Lan as the angel and devil on his shoulder, Paul makes a decision about what kind of life he wants to live. Ultimately, he decides that both Dusan and Ngoc Lan are right in their own ways. The bunker is full of hope, but also uncertainty, and there is still important work he has left to do with Ngoc Lan in Leisureland. At the end of the day, he's not a greedy man, a scientist, or an activist — he's just a regular guy who wants to make a positive change in the world while he still can.