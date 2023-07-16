Oppenheimer's Script Struck Matt Damon With Something He'd Never Seen Before

Matt Damon and co-star Emily Blunt were interviewed by Collider to promote the "Oppenheimer," and he was asked which of his many films he'd want a newcomer to his work to check out first. Somewhat surprisingly (or maybe not when you remember the primary purpose of the interview), Damon's answer is not "Good Will Hunting" or the "Bourne" movies, but "Oppenheimer."

"Chris [Nolan] always said to us when we were making it, 'I need you guys in support.' That's the mission, basically, is supporting Cillian [Murphy]. This whole movie hinges on that performance. It'll resonate emotionally if we're with that character," Damon said. Then, he revealed an interesting detail about the film's original script. "[Nolan] wrote the script in the first-person, which I'd never seen before. So, instead of saying, 'Oppenheimer walked across the room,' it's, 'I walk across the room.' It just ripped you into that world, and given what's at stake, there's not a more important story out there."

Damon suggested that the first-person script of "Oppenheimer" was a way for the paramount importance of Cillian Murphy's lead performance to be emphasized before filming even began. And the stylistic choice, which would have gone unnoticed by any filmgoer had it not come up in the advance promotion for the movie, seems to have done its work on at least one of the film's stars in terms of both making an impression and conveying the importance of supporting Murphy's portrayal of the titular scientist above all else.

"Oppenheimer" hits theaters on July 21.