Lawmen: Bass Reeves Director Reveals The Emotional Moment That Made The Cast Cry - Exclusive

While "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" is based on a true story, the series fills in some historical blanks with dramatic flair. Still, it's a great introduction to a real-life lawman for those who may be unfamiliar with him.

As an immigrant, Damian Marcano admitted he did not know much about Reeves until becoming involved with "Lawmen," saying, "There is a certain immigrant history, if you will, that I was given of this country, and that history is from a very wide lens. It says, 'This group of people was here, they did this to this group of people, and then this happened to the country as a whole.'"

Upon linking up with Taylor Sheridan to tell Reeves' tale, Marcano was given a new perspective on how that narrative could be amended. "[Taylor] said, 'Our job is to turn the mirror. The mirror doesn't make anything up — it just shows you the way that things are.'"

With that, Marcano set out with a purpose — but even he didn't know how powerful the story would become.

"We recreated some moments of history that ended up feeling so real," he said. "I'm not talking about the acting part — I'm talking about scenes that were nonverbal. We're standing somewhere at a settlement camp and we can't figure it out, but we all became emotional. We all have tears in our eyes. It was hard for me to direct because I was like, 'What is going on?' But the fact is that what we've recreated is larger than us. What we've recreated is a 4D version of our history, and it is going to be emotional to take it in."

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" streams exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes every Sunday. A special sampling of the series will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 pm ET/PT following an episode of "Yellowstone."