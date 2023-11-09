Everything Nyad Gets Right And Wrong About The True Story

Contains spoilers for "Nyad"

The filmmaking duo behind the 2023 Netflix release, "Nyad," isn't new to true-to-life storytelling about extraordinary athletic abilities. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin previously collaborated on the 2018 mountain climbing documentary, "Free Solo," and won an Academy Award for their efforts. But that was a documentary. "Nyad" marks their first foray into fictionalized material. The biopic is based on distance swimmer Diana Nyad's memoir, "Find a Way," which has, itself, been suspected of some degree of dramatization. As such, it can be difficult for the viewer to tell what in Vasarhelyi and Chin's movie is real and what's a convenient, creative invention ... even more so than the average narrative film inspired by real events.

With Annette Bening in the lead role, Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda behind the camera, and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat on board, "Nyad" started generating awards buzz before it had even premiered. It's bold and commendable that the film centers around a 64-year-old semi-unlikable woman, and Bening is definitely relishing the opportunity to play Nyad in all of her complicated glory. However, "Nyad" has become controversial in the swimming community as well as among Hollywood punditry precisely because of its unreliable protagonist, and what the movie insinuates versus what it omits. Whether "Nyad" has value as an uplifting work of fiction despite its inconsistencies is ultimately in the eye of the beholder. And, like most biopics, this more fanciful version of the story is still built on a basic framework of truth. This is where "Nyad" swims straight, and where it goes off course.