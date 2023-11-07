Nyad: The Real-Life Controversy Behind Annette Bening's Netflix Movie Explained

Netflix's "Nyad" captures the true-life story of completive swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening), who tried to cut through the briny blue from Cuba to Florida four times before succeeding in 2013. Nyad performed with the help of her coach and best friend, Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster). The swim became a lifelong mission for Nyad, who was 64 when she completed the task. But the Netflix film apparently skips portions of this complex story of the real woman — whose record remains in question by several official athletic bodies.

An August 2023 article from the Los Angeles Times depicts the very real effort Nyad put into her swimming career. She allegedly suffered through everything from jellyfish stings to unfriendly weather conditions to make it to Florida alive. But in the aftermath of her swim, The World Of Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) failed to recognize the validity of her work in September 2023 after releasing an in-depth report on the topic in December 2022. It found that Nyad's journey could not be ratified by them due to the fact that she had not followed their guidelines.

While her achievement had been previously noted by The Guinness Book of World Records, it has since been removed from their online listing. Nyad admitted to the Los Angeles Times in August that while she may have inflated some claims made about her achievements, what happened during her Cuban swim was real. "Am I embarrassed to have inflated my own record when my record is pretty good on its own? Yes, it makes me cringe," she said at the time.

While she continues to attract controversy, the producers for "Nyad" continue to stand behind their real-life heroine.