Movie Franchises Ruined By Greed

The trend of studios trying to capitalize on the success of a breakout hit or sudden notoriety of a character isn't uncommon — and may even be more prevalent than ever. Just look at how fast "M3GAN" got a sequel or how Paramount plans to expand its success with "Sonic the Hedgehog" through a spinoff series starring Knuckles the Echidna. Whether it's a horror slasher who has killer potential to be legendary in pop culture or an action flick that features a crowd-favorite lead who could easily lead multiple films, studios will always try to maximize their profit however they can. Unfortunately, that doesn't always lead to success and more often results in big-name franchises falling apart.

As studios try to stretch a franchise out for financial gain through several sequels, there's usually a noticeable dip in standards. The story starts to become watered down to a singular concept and generally loses the intrigue or creativity that made the first film such a draw. By the time the franchise finally hits rock bottom or falls out of relevancy, the studios may have enough money to warrant their decisions, but fans are usually left feeling disappointed. With this pattern continuing as studios try to fill their wallets, it's worth looking at film franchises that have fallen victim to greed.