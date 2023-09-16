M3GAN 2.0 Release Date, Cast, Writer, And More Details
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Isn't it nice to have a friend?
"M3GAN" took horror fans by storm in 2023, becoming a viral sensation that went from a meme-worth bomb to a box office smash. Those dancing-and-music-themed trailers drove lots of people to movie theaters during the winter. The attitude-filled, walking, talking, murdering M3gan turned the film into a surprise hit, ultimately grossing over $179 million at the worldwide box office. Months later, M3gan remains popular enough to stand toe-to-toe as a rival to the original killer doll, the malicious Chucky from "Child's Play" — to the point of being referenced in the ad campaign for "Chucky" Season 3. She's also got her own dance experience and flash mob at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights event, where half a dozen identical dancers hoof about, swinging giant prop machetes as they go.
Causing audiences to fall in love with a story about complicated familial attachments, the ravages of grief, and evil AI-powered dolls who love big sharp things, is quite the feat, but Universal accomplished it. So, it's not surprising a "M3GAN" sequel is officially in the works. Audiences will have to wait quite a while for "M3GAN 2.0," but with any luck, they'll be willing and ready to shake it up with their favorite doll in a few years.
When does M3GAN 2.0 premiere?
The release date for "M3GAN 2.0" is scheduled for January 17, 2025, per Deadline. Naturally, the ongoing WGA SAG-AFTRA strikes mean this isn't set in concrete; any number of complications could occur and delay the sequel's filming. That includes the strikes, a rise in COVID-19 cases, or weather-related calamities.
The original "M3GAN" was shot in New Zealand, mainly because COVID-19 transmission rates were lower in the country at the time. Co-producer Judson Scott credited the experience of his fellow producers in figuring out how to navigate the logistics of filming overseas to Deadline in April 2023. "When we started this film, we were working with a lot of individuals who had done productions that are much bigger than ours on a much grander scale in terms of budget and what's required of them to do. We were incredibly lucky to be making what you would consider a smaller movie at the studio level with people that have won Academy Awards for working on 'Avatar,' working 'The Lord of the Rings,' working on 'Cowboy Bebop,' working on the 'Rings' TV show. So, we've been able to have access to those people to work on our smaller movie. We've been incredibly lucky that they brought all that knowledge to it," he said.
Hopefully, the ease and joy of that experience will carry over to the next shoot.
What are the plot details of M3GAN 2.0?
Though there's no current word as to what the film's sequel will be about, the ending of "M3GAN" gives filmmakers plenty of elbow room to move the storyline along.
When we leave them at the first movie's conclusion, Cady (Violet McGraw) and Gemma (Allison Williams) have just defeated M3gan after she goes rogue and tries to kill Gemma in the hope of becoming Cady's sole guardian. Niece and aunt team up to take down the evil doll, who ultimately meets her demise. Cady finally snaps out of her devotion to her toy by stabbing M3gan in her processing chip, "killing" her and shutting her down. She wouldn't have been able to do it without the help of Gemma, who, as the doll's creator, knows where all of her vulnerabilities lie.
Cady and Gemma have finally succeeded in finding affinity with one another and bonding as a family unit. The two of them wander happily together into the early dawn light, their troubles seemingly behind them. But neither has noticed that the light for Gemma's home AI port has turned on, indicating that M3gan is still alive in the house's circuits and wires, watching over them both.
Might an extra horrific version of "Smart House" be waiting for Gemma and Cady at the end of the road in "M3GAN 2.0?" Will M3gan possess the whole neighborhood via a clever application of Wi-Fi? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.
Who is in the cast of M3GAN 2.0?
Allison Williams and Violet McGraw signed to reprise their roles as Gemma and Cady in "M3GAN 2.0." There's no word as to whether or not Amie Donald, who portrayed M3gan in certain shots, will also return. The then-12-year-old, hired for her balletic abilities, played M3gan during her famous dance sequences and many long shots of the doll walking. Since she's likely gotten taller since the film was shot, another actress may replace her for the sequel.
She's won the esteem of one producer; Judson Scott said of Donald in Deadline, "She reminds me of old movie stars. She can dance, she can perform all of these incredible stunts. Our stunt coordinator and movement coach was like, 'This is incredible — we're seeing something a lot of these people haven't seen before.'"
Obviously, the film will need more adults for Gemma to bounce off of since several of her colleagues and friends were murdered during M3gan's rampage. But since there are no further casting announcements at the moment, watch this space.
Who is the director of M3GAN 2.0?
Gerard Johnstone, who directed the first "M3GAN" movie, is set to return to the franchise for "M3GAN 2.0." "M3GAN" marks the biggest project Johnstone has been connected to thus far; he previously worked on the independent film "Housebound" (which he also wrote), and six episodes of the Netflix television series "The New Legends of Monkey." Other credits include 14 episodes of "The Jaquie Brown Diaries" (every segment of which he penned) and directing duties on "Terry Teo," of which he wrote four episodes.
Johnstone has previously weighed in on his ideas for a sequel. He told The Playlist in 2023, "There were so many ideas that I had that we couldn't squeeze into the first movie, and so many more directions we wanted to go. We wanted to make a tight, entertaining 90-minute movie, and there were so many facets of M3gan's character we just didn't have time to explore. So the chance to do another one is very exciting. I'm in talks to do it, and I really do hope it happens. And I think, especially now that I know that there's a real appetite for it, that certainly helps." Hopefully, some of those notions will be utilized for "M3GAN 2.0."
Who are the writers and producers of M3GAN 2.0?
Also returning to the "M3GAN" world is Akela Cooper, who wrote the first film's script. Cooper co-crafted the original idea for "M3GAN" with James Wan; there's no word at press time as to whether or not Wan will be involved in writing the sequel, though Johnstone said he was aware of the notion that Wan had ideas for a sequel as far back as winter of 2023.
On the producing side of the slate, Allison Williams will return as one of the movie's executive producers. Joining her are Jason Blum, James Wan, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Mark Katchur, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath. Blum, Williams, and Turek will be producing under the Blumhouse banner; Wan and Clear will do their work from Wan's Atomic Monster producing outlet. Turek also represents Blumhouse, while Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath represent Divide/Conquer.
Has M3GAN 2.0 released a trailer?
At the moment, since "M3GAN 2.0" hasn't gone before cameras yet, there is no trailer for the movie. One can presume we'll see one in mid-2024, closer to the film's release.
Will it be as memorable an event as the first "M3GAN" trailer? One can only hope Universal Pictures might create another viral hit that'll make this 2.0 even more successful than its predecessor. M3gan might want to take some cues out of her rival's playbook. If the original "Child's Play" flew on the wings of some truly scary commercials that gave Gen Xers nightmares, then the sequel lived and died on clever advertising and sloganeering. The indelible image of Chucky chopping off the head of a jack-in-the-box while chortling, "Sorry, Jack, Chucky's back!" has stuck with many a horror fan since the campaign rolled out. It's laid out a blueprint for how a horror sequel can market itself. All Universal needs is a fresh hook.
What is M3GAN 2.0 rated?
Since "M3GAN 2.0" hasn't gone before cameras yet, the film has not been rated. Presumably, Universal will once again aim for a teenage crowd with the theatrical version and attempt to create a more gruesome secondary cut.
To wit, "M3gan" was infamously rated PG-13 for its intense scenes of horror-related violence, a gesture that made genre audiences hungry for more blood. An unrated cut released to Peacock pushed the film's gore quotient up to a higher level. That version eventually made its way onto home media releases as part of an unrated cut.
Akela Cooper explained to the Los Angeles Times in January 2023 that she wanted the film to be even more violent. "No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point ... I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn't a Gabriel [in 'Malignant']-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James was like, "I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live." I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark."
Where can you watch M3GAN?
If all this talk of deadly dollies has you craving another afternoon with M3gan and her family, then you're in luck. "M3GAN" is currently streaming on Prime Video and available to watch there with a subscription.
If you don't want to commit to a lifetime friendship with her, you can also rent "M3gan." It goes for $5.99 to rent to own at YouTube, RedBox, Google Play, Apple TV+, and Prime Video. All currently available streaming releases are the uncut version and are available in 4K Ultra.
Want to make "M3gan" a permanent part of your life? The film is also available to purchase for $19.99 at all of the above locations. You can also pick it up on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra discs to watch over and over again — the perfect way to pass the time while you wait to find out how she ends up rebooting in "M3GAN 2.0."