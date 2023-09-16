Though there's no current word as to what the film's sequel will be about, the ending of "M3GAN" gives filmmakers plenty of elbow room to move the storyline along.

When we leave them at the first movie's conclusion, Cady (Violet McGraw) and Gemma (Allison Williams) have just defeated M3gan after she goes rogue and tries to kill Gemma in the hope of becoming Cady's sole guardian. Niece and aunt team up to take down the evil doll, who ultimately meets her demise. Cady finally snaps out of her devotion to her toy by stabbing M3gan in her processing chip, "killing" her and shutting her down. She wouldn't have been able to do it without the help of Gemma, who, as the doll's creator, knows where all of her vulnerabilities lie.

Cady and Gemma have finally succeeded in finding affinity with one another and bonding as a family unit. The two of them wander happily together into the early dawn light, their troubles seemingly behind them. But neither has noticed that the light for Gemma's home AI port has turned on, indicating that M3gan is still alive in the house's circuits and wires, watching over them both.

Might an extra horrific version of "Smart House" be waiting for Gemma and Cady at the end of the road in "M3GAN 2.0?" Will M3gan possess the whole neighborhood via a clever application of Wi-Fi? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.