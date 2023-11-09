The Archies Trailer Transports The Gang To Riverdale, India In 1964

"The Archies" are heading to India.

The last few years have been great for the "Archie" brand. The American comic company has seen a resurgence thanks in part to the success of The CW's "Riverdale." A teen drama series featuring characters from the "Archie" franchise, the "Twin Peaks"-inspired show quickly became an internet favorite because of its wacky and chaotic narrative threads. Since then, the multimedia franchise has continued to dominate the conversation stateside. Now, with the help of Netflix and veteran filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, your favorite "Archie" characters are going to Riverdale, India.

Netflix has debuted a brand new, story-focused look at "The Archies," a Hindi-language adaptation of the classic American comic. Set in the 1960s, the musical is on track to be one of the streaming giant's biggest international offerings of the year. The latest trailer highlights the film's core cast of characters, who will no doubt be familiar to even the most casual fans of the franchise. There's Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), and many, many more fan favorites.

The brand new look at the picture expertly highlights the idyllic, '60s colonial-inspired setting and the film's grooving, relaxed soundtrack, which is co-composed by veteran music producers Shankar-Eshaan-Loy. One of the most anticipated films in Netflix India's history, "The Archies" has what it takes to become a cross-cultural phenomenon, proving that the "Archie" brand isn't limited by language or country.