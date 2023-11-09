The Archies Trailer Transports The Gang To Riverdale, India In 1964
"The Archies" are heading to India.
The last few years have been great for the "Archie" brand. The American comic company has seen a resurgence thanks in part to the success of The CW's "Riverdale." A teen drama series featuring characters from the "Archie" franchise, the "Twin Peaks"-inspired show quickly became an internet favorite because of its wacky and chaotic narrative threads. Since then, the multimedia franchise has continued to dominate the conversation stateside. Now, with the help of Netflix and veteran filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, your favorite "Archie" characters are going to Riverdale, India.
Netflix has debuted a brand new, story-focused look at "The Archies," a Hindi-language adaptation of the classic American comic. Set in the 1960s, the musical is on track to be one of the streaming giant's biggest international offerings of the year. The latest trailer highlights the film's core cast of characters, who will no doubt be familiar to even the most casual fans of the franchise. There's Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), and many, many more fan favorites.
The brand new look at the picture expertly highlights the idyllic, '60s colonial-inspired setting and the film's grooving, relaxed soundtrack, which is co-composed by veteran music producers Shankar-Eshaan-Loy. One of the most anticipated films in Netflix India's history, "The Archies" has what it takes to become a cross-cultural phenomenon, proving that the "Archie" brand isn't limited by language or country.
Zoya Akhtar wants The Archies to be a throwback to a simpler time
"The Archies" is one of the most interesting films coming out of India this year. The adaptation is directed by Zoya Akhtar, one of the most prominent auteurs in Hindi cinema. She's previously directed cult hits like "Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara," and the rap-musical "Gully Boy," which was sent as India's best international film entry for the 92nd Oscars. Co-written by her frequent collaborator Reema Kagti, "The Archies" is Akhtar's first major collab with Netflix.
While Akhtar has no doubt proven herself as one of India's most prominent cinematic forces, she's never tackled a period film before. When she was offered the gig, Akhtar made it clear: the film had to be a trip down memory lane. "I didn't want to do a modern take ... that's not my experience of 'Archie,'" Akhtar told Film Companion. "My experience of 'Archie' is of a simpler time ... where less was more, and I wanted to go back to that and I wanted to keep the original essence of the comic." From the trailer's rich visuals and era-correct costumes, it's fair to say that Akhtar has absolutely nailed the vibe of a post-independence India, while also balancing the aesthetics from the OG "Archie" comics.
What should make "The Archies" a must-watch for audiences this winter is its cast, which consists primarily of newcomers. Perhaps the most notable personality to star in the Netflix film is Suhana Khan (she plays Veronica Lodge), who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the picture. The daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Indian audiences have long-awaited Suhana's cinematic debut.
"The Archies" hits Netflix on December 7.