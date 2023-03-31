Riverdale Made Archie Dark, But The Next Reboot Should Fully Embrace Archie's Weird Mysteries

Some of you love trashing "Riverdale" because you think you hate it, but you're hooked. Admit it. We all are. Anyone can make trashy entertainment, but "Riverdale" has turned absurdity into an art form, and the show needs to be cherished while it's still around. When "Riverdale" is gone, the void it leaves behind will be impossible to fill and our lives will be emptier as a result.

The truth is: "Riverdale" is brilliant. Each episode contains more ideas than the majority of the other shows on television combined, and that's no knock on those series. "Riverdale" just can't switch its brain off. For a start, the series effortlessly mashes genres — from musicals to Lynchian surrealism to YA melodrama to horror to everything else — and this has created a new genre that can only be described as "Riverdalian." Furthermore, every single storyline is absolutely bananas, and the cast and crew do a wonderful job of striking a perfect balance between stone-faced bravado and winking at the audience.

"Riverdale" never set out to be prestige television, but the series has always pushed the boundaries of creativity. That's why the seventh — and final — season takes place in the 1950s — which is a giant leap from where the story started out in the 21st century. And when "Riverdale" Season 7 airs its final episode, we can say goodbye to a series that, for better or worse, never failed to surprise us.

Of course, it's only a matter of time until The CW or some other network reboots the "Archieverse," but how can anyone top the dark deliciousness of "Riverdale?" Nothing ever will, but a reboot of "Archie's Weird Mysteries" can bring something different to the table while remaining uniquely bizarre.