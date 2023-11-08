Where The Marvels Finds Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury After Secret Invasion

"Secret Invasion" didn't end things on a positive note, with the finale making Skrulls public enemy number one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the Disney+ series wasn't all that great for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who lost Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) in the process. So, when the superspy returns in "The Marvels," he'll be dealing with his problems in the most Nick Fury way possible.

"He's very weary after the events of 'Secret Invasion,'" director Nia DaCosta told GamesRadar+ regarding the version of Fury we'll see in "The Marvels." "It's a lot, and as we've seen throughout the MCU, he's sort of obsessed with protecting the entire world. It's like, 'How can I do that?' In 'Winter Soldier,' you see him doing some ill-advised things as he tries to be on top of everything. Now he's in space literally watching over the entire planet, so I think ['The Marvels' is] just a continuation of that."

Fury's been through a lot since his last big-screen appearance, so it's only natural those experiences would factor into "The Marvels." And what way is more fitting than for Fury's new MCU job to take his world-protecting agenda to literal new heights, watching over Earth from space? However, it isn't all doom and gloom for the former head of SHIELD.