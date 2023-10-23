Marvel Officially Announces Nick Fury's New MCU Job - Here's What It Means

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has returned to the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-"Avengers: Endgame." He appears in the post-credits scene of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," finally gets an MCU spotlight all his own on the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," and he seems to have a prominent role in "The Marvels." With his old organization, S.H.I.E.L.D., very much a thing of the past as of Phase Five, it's safe to say that Fury's professional life looks a lot different than it did only a few years ago. He even has a new job title to match.

With "The Marvel" careening toward its big screen debut, Marvel Studios sent a press release to promote the film. Within it, we've learned what Fury's new job is now that he's no longer the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. He's now the Director of S.A.B.E.R., a covert aerospace defense system put together by humans and Skrulls after the infamous Blip that wiped out half of all life in the universe. The S.A.B.E.R. Space Station is where Fury is seen in "Far From Home" and in promotional material for "The Marvels."

This is all well and good for Fury, who has devoted so much time and effort to keeping the world as safe as possible, but what does S.A.B.E.R. mean for his future and that of the MCU?