The Marvels' Goose Takes Over The Las Vegas Sphere (Warning: It's Terrifying)
Imagine this: you're driving home from work when you look up toward the sky and see a giant cat. You've prepared for the day the cat kaiju would take over, and you're prepared to offer it a mouse sacrifice for safe passage. At that point, the cat transforms into a Lovecraftian beast beyond comprehension, and you don't know what to believe anymore.
That's what happened for residents of Paradise, Nevada thanks to a larger-than-life advertising strategy for "The Marvels," which comes out in theaters on November 10. Tyler Treese posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video of Goose, the beloved Flerken from "Captain Marvel" and its sequel, taking over the Las Vegas Sphere. It seems cute enough at first as a glowing dot catches its attention, only for it to turn into an abundance of tentacles, as Goose is prone to do. It then reverts back to its tabby cat form before "The Marvels" appears on the screen.
The Sphere continually goes viral, whether a yellow emoji face or a jack-o-lantern appears. After all, it's a giant monument to man's hubris right off the Vegas strip. Combining the virality of the Sphere with the internet's love of cats is a stroke of genius, and more Goose is always a good thing.
All will tremble before Goose
Using Goose for the Vegas Sphere just makes sense. Sure, they could've used CGI renderings of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Rambeau (Teyonah Perris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to do some superheroics on the big screen, but people are used to seeing heroes flying overhead. A giant cat is something you don't see every day, especially one that's actually an eldritch abomination capable of consuming anything in its path. For anyone in the area hoping to see big Goose for themselves, he'll grace the Sphere until November 13. It may be your last chance to see a 366-foot-tall cat until the new "Garfield" movie comes out, assuming it also uses the Sphere for advertising.
Goose on the Sphere is a collaboration between Marvel, software developer Autodesk, and visual effects studio The Mill, which created the animatic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Mill also developed a visual collage featuring Elvis Presley for the U2 residency that occurred inside the Sphere. Yes, the Sphere is meant for concerts, too, and not just creating giant, potentially off-putting advertisements.
With the kind of attention Goose from "The Marvels" is getting on the Sphere, don't be surprised if other studios follow suit and put other beloved characters on there to advertise their upcoming projects. The real question is whether a giant Goose will be enough to save "The Marvels" from a potentially catastrophic opening weekend at the box office.