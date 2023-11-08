The Marvels' Goose Takes Over The Las Vegas Sphere (Warning: It's Terrifying)

Imagine this: you're driving home from work when you look up toward the sky and see a giant cat. You've prepared for the day the cat kaiju would take over, and you're prepared to offer it a mouse sacrifice for safe passage. At that point, the cat transforms into a Lovecraftian beast beyond comprehension, and you don't know what to believe anymore.

That's what happened for residents of Paradise, Nevada thanks to a larger-than-life advertising strategy for "The Marvels," which comes out in theaters on November 10. Tyler Treese posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video of Goose, the beloved Flerken from "Captain Marvel" and its sequel, taking over the Las Vegas Sphere. It seems cute enough at first as a glowing dot catches its attention, only for it to turn into an abundance of tentacles, as Goose is prone to do. It then reverts back to its tabby cat form before "The Marvels" appears on the screen.

The Sphere continually goes viral, whether a yellow emoji face or a jack-o-lantern appears. After all, it's a giant monument to man's hubris right off the Vegas strip. Combining the virality of the Sphere with the internet's love of cats is a stroke of genius, and more Goose is always a good thing.