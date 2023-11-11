Sofia Coppola Passed On Directing Twilight Due To One Creepy Detail

One of the most interesting contemporary filmmakers working today, Sofia Coppola has proven herself time and time again with her meditative and thematically rich projects. From the contemplative "Lost in Translation" to the loud and brash "The Bling Ring," the director never shies away from tackling introspective projects. Just recently, the filmmaker debuted "Priscilla," an intimate and daring look at the life of Priscilla Presley — the ex-wife of rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley — which doesn't shy away from consistently acknowledging the whopping 10-year age gap between Priscilla and Elvis.

Clearly a filmmaker who isn't afraid to point out toxicity and general inappropriateness, Coppola just couldn't get on board with helming a "Twilight" adaptation because of how the franchise depicts werewolves "imprinting" on individuals. "We had one meeting, and it never went anywhere," Coppola told Rolling Stone about her brief brush with the "Twilight" franchise. "I thought the whole imprinting-werewolf thing was weird. The baby. Too weird!" Coppola continued, pointing out how Jacob (Taylor Lautner) imprints on Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), a literal baby.

The "Virgin Suicides" director definitely isn't wrong in pointing out just how weird and creepy the whole imprinting thing is in the "Twilight" franchise. Jacob imprints on Renesmee shortly after she is born, removing all of her agency from the situation — a creative decision that is baffling to this day.