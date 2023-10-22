Gen V: How Tek Knight Is Supposed To Really Look, According To The Boys
Amid the collegiate chaos that has unfolded on "Gen V," one character that has, ahem, penetrated Godolkin University is Tek Knight (Derek Wilson). There is, however, a considerable difference between the hard-hitting journalist obsessed with "The Whole Truth" and the version of Tek Knight in the comics. Had showrunner Michele Fazekas gone in that direction, it may have changed how audiences see some truly iconic heroes. Sure, we already have a twisted take on Superman with Homelander (Antony Starr), but a comic book-accurate Tek Knight would've tainted both Iron Man and Batman in one fell swoop.
Debuting in "The Boys" #7, Tek Knight is a founding member of the superteam Payback and like the Iron Avenger and the Dark Knight, doesn't actually have any superpowers. Instead, he resorts to his hefty bank account, variety of gadgets, and armored suit to save the day — that is, when he's not distracted by the sexual psychosis he struggles with due to a tumor pressing on his brain. Unlike Wilson's iteration, however, Tek Knight in the comics both actively takes steps to manage his issue and has a greater advantage in keeping it hidden thanks to his high-tech suit that hides his identity.
Tek Knight is far more tooled up in the comics than on Gen V
Tek Knight on "Gen V" is a much more public figure, relying on his mind more than anything. Stick Master Chief, Iron Man, and Batman in a blender, and the comics Tek Knight would certainly be the result — he's undoubtedly tooled up just as billionaire playboy do-gooders have been over the years, brandishing a massive jet pack and a helmet right out of "Halo." We haven't seen any of his armor and equipment in the live-action world of "The Boys" yet, but it's certainly going to be required attire eventually given his cause of death. Kind of.
In the comics, Tek Knight performs a noble act of self-sacrifice by fornicating with an asteroid until it explodes, only to be caught in its blast. Such a noble but immensely lewd act would demand a high level of protection (stop laughing), which the suit would provide. It's a shame, then, that the whole event is a hallucination and he actually dies after a wheelbarrow falls on him. Could the live-action version suffer a similar fate? We can't be certain. All we can do is keep an eye out for asteroids and wheelbarrows.