The Marvels' Final Trailer Reveals The Power Of The MCU's New 'Infinity Gauntlet'
"The Marvels" brings some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's strongest energy-wielding heroes together. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are brought together by a mysterious situation that makes them switch places every time they use their powers ... as well as the equally pressing issue of a powerful Kree warrior called Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) being on the loose and up to no good.
The final trailer of the movie compares Dar-Benn to none other than Thanos (Josh Brolin), setting her up as his successor of sorts. If that seems overkill, the trailer also provides a glimpse at the antagonist's Infinity Gauntlet-style weapon, thus confirming that Dar-Benn can very much walk the walk. Apart from the nasty-looking Cosmi-Rod hammer that she's carrying, Dar-Benn wields bracelets that resemble a combination of Ms. Marvel's bangle and Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) Ten Rings. Their powers, however, seem to surpass both, as Dar-Benn uses them to tear holes in the fabric of reality.
The bracelets appear to be the MCU version of the Quantum Bands, a pair of powerful artifacts that have vast powers and a connection to various cosmic heroes, such as the comics version of Mar-Vell — the original Captain Marvel — and Quasar. The bands are able to access, absorb, and harness potentially infinite amounts of energy, limited only by how much the user can handle. Based on the way Dar-Benn wields them, it might just be that "The Marvels'" take on the Quantum Bands packs more than enough punch to be mentioned in the same sentence as the Infinity Gauntlet.
The bracelets tear holes in reality, but what lies beyond?
With the MCU's Multiverse Saga well on its way, it's not necessarily all that shocking to see "The Marvels" play with the concept of reality. However, precisely what lies beyond the space hole Dar-Benn's bracelets open is another question.
The final "The Marvels" trailer plays up Dar-Benn's weapons so much that they're bound to tie into something bigger. In fact, Monica Rambeau specifically mentions seeing a different reality seeping in through the opening. There's no way all of this is misdirection, so it seems clear that Dar-Benn's bracelets are a profound game-changer that's destined to introduce something — or someone — into the MCU.
"The Marvels" has already teased a massive X-Men bombshell in its "What Comes Next" trailer, and since Ms. Marvel is already a confirmed mutant, "The Marvels" is a logical movie where at least some of the X-Men can be brought into the mix. On the other hand, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" reveals just how many Kangs (Jonathan Majors) there are in the Multiverse, and one of them might very well seek to claim Dar-Benn's bands as his own "Infinity Gauntlet."