The Marvels' Final Trailer Reveals The Power Of The MCU's New 'Infinity Gauntlet'

"The Marvels" brings some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's strongest energy-wielding heroes together. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are brought together by a mysterious situation that makes them switch places every time they use their powers ... as well as the equally pressing issue of a powerful Kree warrior called Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) being on the loose and up to no good.

The final trailer of the movie compares Dar-Benn to none other than Thanos (Josh Brolin), setting her up as his successor of sorts. If that seems overkill, the trailer also provides a glimpse at the antagonist's Infinity Gauntlet-style weapon, thus confirming that Dar-Benn can very much walk the walk. Apart from the nasty-looking Cosmi-Rod hammer that she's carrying, Dar-Benn wields bracelets that resemble a combination of Ms. Marvel's bangle and Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) Ten Rings. Their powers, however, seem to surpass both, as Dar-Benn uses them to tear holes in the fabric of reality.

The bracelets appear to be the MCU version of the Quantum Bands, a pair of powerful artifacts that have vast powers and a connection to various cosmic heroes, such as the comics version of Mar-Vell — the original Captain Marvel — and Quasar. The bands are able to access, absorb, and harness potentially infinite amounts of energy, limited only by how much the user can handle. Based on the way Dar-Benn wields them, it might just be that "The Marvels'" take on the Quantum Bands packs more than enough punch to be mentioned in the same sentence as the Infinity Gauntlet.