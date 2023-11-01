The Marvels May Have Just Teased A Massive X-Men Bombshell In A Tiny Trailer Detail

As a sequel to three different Marvel Cinematic Universe projects — "Captain Marvel," "WandaVision," and "Ms. Marvel" — "The Marvels" has a lot of ground to cover. In addition to getting fans up to speed on Captain Marvel's (Brie Larson) latest space-faring exploits, it will also give them updates on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) developing powers. In doing so, the film also offers up an action-packed story where all three heroines' powers have become entangled as they battle a new cosmic threat in the form of Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

On top of all of that, "The Marvels" may hint at the arrival of one of Marvel Comics' most famous factions: the X-Men. A new TV spot for the feature, which highlights the titular characters and the importance of their latest mission, teases the future of the MCU. Monica mentions that another reality is seeping into the one they reside in, hinting at multiversal collapse. Meanwhile, the on-screen text tells fans to be present for is on the way. When the text reading "What Comes Next" disappears, the letter X sticks around just a bit longer than the letters around it. Assuming this wasn't an editing error, this could be a subtle tease that the X-Men are on the way.

If you think that's far-fetched, consider that there was another subtle X-Men nod in one of the MCU properties that ties directly into "The Marvels."