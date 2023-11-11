Why The Actor Who Played Peggy On Andy Griffith Left & The Tragedy That Followed

When Sheriff Andy Taylor met Helen Crump in the 3rd season of "The Andy Griffith Show," it became clear his days as part of Mayberry's singles scene were over. But before he met his eventual wife, Andy shared a memorable Season 3 tryst with a kind-hearted local nurse named Peggy McMillan. The character was, of course, played by then-rising star Joanna Moore. And few could argue the fresh-faced actor didn't bring a welcome dash of earnest glamour to the Sheriff's decidedly down-home orbit.

Sadly, things didn't work out for the couple, with Moore exiting "The Andy Griffith Show" after just four episodes. It's never been made entirely clear why the character didn't stick around longer, though rumors abound that Moore and Griffith had an affair during her time in the production. Romantic speculation aside, some insiders have also alleged the Peggy character was ultimately nixed because the show's creative team believed she was just too glamorous for Mayberry.

For her part, Moore had nothing but nice things to say about "The Andy Griffith Show" during a 1962 interview, telling the Akron Beacon Journal (via Major Smolinski), "I liked the 'Griffith' show better than anything else I've ever done." Unfortunately, Moore dealt extensively with addiction and depression after her time on the series. This reportedly led to the actor losing custody of her children with her second husband, Ryan O'Neal. Moore died of lung cancer in 1997 at the age of 63.