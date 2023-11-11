Why The Actor Who Played Peggy On Andy Griffith Left & The Tragedy That Followed
When Sheriff Andy Taylor met Helen Crump in the 3rd season of "The Andy Griffith Show," it became clear his days as part of Mayberry's singles scene were over. But before he met his eventual wife, Andy shared a memorable Season 3 tryst with a kind-hearted local nurse named Peggy McMillan. The character was, of course, played by then-rising star Joanna Moore. And few could argue the fresh-faced actor didn't bring a welcome dash of earnest glamour to the Sheriff's decidedly down-home orbit.
Sadly, things didn't work out for the couple, with Moore exiting "The Andy Griffith Show" after just four episodes. It's never been made entirely clear why the character didn't stick around longer, though rumors abound that Moore and Griffith had an affair during her time in the production. Romantic speculation aside, some insiders have also alleged the Peggy character was ultimately nixed because the show's creative team believed she was just too glamorous for Mayberry.
For her part, Moore had nothing but nice things to say about "The Andy Griffith Show" during a 1962 interview, telling the Akron Beacon Journal (via Major Smolinski), "I liked the 'Griffith' show better than anything else I've ever done." Unfortunately, Moore dealt extensively with addiction and depression after her time on the series. This reportedly led to the actor losing custody of her children with her second husband, Ryan O'Neal. Moore died of lung cancer in 1997 at the age of 63.
Joanna Moore had a fascinating career despite her personal troubles
Joanna Moore's substance use disorder has indeed been well-documented over the years, with her daughter, Oscar winner Tatum O'Neal, confirming to NBC News in 2004 that addiction and depression were a constant presence in her mother's life. Perhaps even more tragically, both of Moore's children by Ryan O'Neal (Tatum and Griffin O'Neal) have also dealt with addiction and depression throughout their own lives.
Still, prior to booking "The Andy Griffith Show," Moore was very much an actor on the rise in Hollywood, having booked work in several major film and television projects of the 1950s and early '60s. Among those titles, you'll find credits on Western hits like "The Rough Riders," "The Real McCoy," and "Maverick." You'll also find roles in era staples like "The Untouchables," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," and "Perry Mason," not to mention a memorable supporting turn in Orson Welles' B-movie masterpiece "Touch of Evil," and a starring role opposite Elvis Presley in "Follow That Dream."
Even as off-screen troubles were derailing her life, Moore continued working at a steady clip through much of the 1960s. Credits over that span include a supporting role in Disney's "Son of Flubber," as well as stints on small-screen hits such as "Wagon Train," "Gunsmoke," "The Wild Wild West," "Peyton Place," and "The Fugitive." By the 1970s, Moore was slowing down a bit, but still managed to appear in the likes of "Police Story," "The Waltons," and "Kung Fu." Her final screen appearance came alongside Gary Coleman in the 1980 TV movie "The Scout."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).