The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Reacts To X-Men Easter Egg In Trailer

"The Marvels" is on its way to the movies, putting Marvel Cinematic Universe heroines Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) front and center for a cosmic adventure. As if their story alone wasn't enough to get MCU fans talking, the fact that a recent trailer contains a tiny detail hinting at the franchise arrival of the X-Men has the Internet buzzing. The phrase "What Comes Next" appears briefly before disappearing, though the X suspiciously lingers just a bit longer than the letters around it.

Since the teaser in question dropped, director Nia DaCosta has commented on the speculation-spawning detail within it, further turning heads in the MCU fan community. She discussed her reaction to the supposed X-Men hint during an interview with Jake's Takes on YouTube. "I was just like, 'Oh, so cheeky. So cheeky,'" she recalled with a laugh, making it appear as though she herself was a bit surprised by the moment. For fun, she added that her dream X-Men-centric project would focus on Cyclops and Storm and their individual efforts to lead the aforementioned team.

In the event the X-Men or some of its members appear in "The Marvels," it could be one of the most hero-loaded non-"Avengers" movies in the entire MCU.