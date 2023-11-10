Why Matthew Perry's Role In The Good Wife Had To Be Cut Back

Matthew Perry will always be fondly remembered for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," but fans would be remiss to overlook the late actor's other television performances in series like "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and "The West Wing," the latter of which earned him two Emmy nominations for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. It was his role as the slimy, self-serving lawyer Mike Kresteva in "The Good Wife" that The Guardian called "​​his first truly great post-Friends role."

Kresteva is first introduced towards the end of Season 3 in "Blue Ribbon Panel," in which he chairs an investigatory panel on a police shooting. Kresteva's true colors emerge quickly, and he has no problem manipulating Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) and blatantly lying for the sake of advancing his own career. In the following episode, he announces his run for Illinois State Governor against Alicia's husband, Peter Florrick (Chris Noth).

Despite the build-up towards a juicy showdown against Noth's Florrick, Perry made his final "Good Wife" appearance in a Season 4 episode in 2013, ultimately appearing in four episodes. Perry was initially slated to have a nine or 10-episode arc on the series, but had to back out to shoot his own comedy series, "Go On," which ran for one season between 2012 and 2013. The two series filmed on opposite coasts, making Perry's "Good Wife" arc an impossibility. Luckily, he was able to reprise the role of Kresteva on the spin-off series "The Good Fight" in 2017.