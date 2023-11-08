Do You Need To Watch Marvel's Disney+ Shows To Understand The Marvels?
"The Marvels," which releases November 10, is the 33rd MCU film. That's already a staggering fact to consider, but it doesn't even factor in the many Disney+ series, two of which introduce main characters in the new movie's trio of stars. While "The Marvels" is a sequel in spirit to 2019's "Captain Marvel," returning Brie Larson to the silver screen, it also features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, introduced in her streaming series "Ms. Marvel," alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who made her debut in "WandaVision" (a younger version of the character also appears in "Captain Marvel"). Finally, Samuel L. Jackson returns once more as Nick Fury after last starring in the recent "Secret Invasion."
With so much content preceding it, fans who skipped some of the MCU's Disney+ content may be asking whether they need to cram in some binge-watching before heading to the theater for "The Marvels." According to Nia DaCosta, the movie's director, those who haven't done their homework might feel a bit lost.
Speaking to GamesRadar, the filmmaker explained that she tried to make the movie less confusing but couldn't fit in explanations for everything that might confuse people. "We don't want people to have to watch anything else," DaCosta said, "but, of course, you also have to be honest and be like, 'This is the [33rd] project in this universe. It's sort of a sequel to five different things. So, at a certain point, you have to just be like, 'Okay, yeah, there are some things that we can't get in here, but it'll be fun.'"
MCU homework might be necessary to understand The Marvels, Nia DaCosta implies
Moviegoers who want to actually understand what they're seeing onscreen in "The Marvels" won't need to watch all 32 prior MCU films or all of the Disney+ series in the mega franchise. However, director Nia DaCosta did seem to imply with her recent comments that it wouldn't hurt to watch the things "The Marvels" directly ties into. "They have a whole history before this [movie]," the "Candyman" director said. "We have 'Ms. Marvel,' the TV show, 'Captain Marvel,' 'WandaVision,' and it was kind of a constant negotiation to figure out, 'Okay, how much information do people need?' It was a real trial and error."
In other words, watching those three pieces of media might help make more sense of what happens in "The Marvels" on a basic level. As for those who want to make sure they can spot every Easter egg and connection to other parts of the MCU, there are a few more things that could be worth checking out. "Secret Invasion" on Disney+ also directly precedes the events of "The Marvels" from Nick Fury's side of the narrative. When it comes to Captain Marvel herself, Carol Danvers appears in "Avengers: Endgame," which is referenced in the final "The Marvels" trailer. She also has a very minor part in the post-credits scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."