Do You Need To Watch Marvel's Disney+ Shows To Understand The Marvels?

"The Marvels," which releases November 10, is the 33rd MCU film. That's already a staggering fact to consider, but it doesn't even factor in the many Disney+ series, two of which introduce main characters in the new movie's trio of stars. While "The Marvels" is a sequel in spirit to 2019's "Captain Marvel," returning Brie Larson to the silver screen, it also features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, introduced in her streaming series "Ms. Marvel," alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who made her debut in "WandaVision" (a younger version of the character also appears in "Captain Marvel"). Finally, Samuel L. Jackson returns once more as Nick Fury after last starring in the recent "Secret Invasion."

With so much content preceding it, fans who skipped some of the MCU's Disney+ content may be asking whether they need to cram in some binge-watching before heading to the theater for "The Marvels." According to Nia DaCosta, the movie's director, those who haven't done their homework might feel a bit lost.

Speaking to GamesRadar, the filmmaker explained that she tried to make the movie less confusing but couldn't fit in explanations for everything that might confuse people. "We don't want people to have to watch anything else," DaCosta said, "but, of course, you also have to be honest and be like, 'This is the [33rd] project in this universe. It's sort of a sequel to five different things. So, at a certain point, you have to just be like, 'Okay, yeah, there are some things that we can't get in here, but it'll be fun.'"