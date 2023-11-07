The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Doesn't Regret His Disastrous Superhero Movie Meeting

Jeremy Allen White is on top of the world right now. His Emmy-nominated comedy-drama series "The Bear" was just renewed for a third season. And later this Christmas, he's set to have a potential big-screen breakout role in Sean Durkin's wrestling drama "The Iron Claw," a film where he stars alongside Zac Efron. For White, who became a name to look out for after his decade-long stint as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on "Shameless," all the stars seem to be aligning. Like most actors who are racking up clout, he was afforded an opportunity to discuss a role in a superhero film. Unfortunately, White botched it, but he has no regrets.

While chatting with GQ for a profile piece, White opened up about how he had an initial chat about a superhero-centric project. "I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude," the actor teased, not revealing which project the preliminary conversation was for. "I think I played it all wrong," White also said he had doubts about doing the movie, though when he vocalized this skepticism, the people behind the project chose not to give him the gig. "They were like, '[Expletive] you,'" he remembered. Yikes!

But the actor doesn't seem to care that he's not part of the superhero machine, telling the outlet that he's okay with the way things went down. "I played it the way I wanted to play it," White confidently added.