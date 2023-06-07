Former Bob's Burgers Co-Star Jay Johnston Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Actions During Jan 6 Riot

Being an actor often comes with several perks, though being recognized as such can be both a boon and negative depending on the situations one is spotted in. Former "Bob's Burgers" voice actor Jay Johnston, who played the antagonistic Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the popular show, was spotted back in 2021 participating in the history-making January 6 riot, his involvement in which was first reported by the Daily Beast later that year.

However, it seems as if the actor has finally been arrested for his actions, which saw him actually enter one of the Congressional buildings, as reported by NBC News. Johnston currently faces a felony charge of obstruction of officers during civil disorder, as well as a plethora of misdemeanor offenses such as unauthorized entry to a government building and disruptive conduct, as revealed by the court documents surrounding the case.

These documents go so far as to expose a text message from Johnston that confirmed his involvement, which read, "The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn't. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic."