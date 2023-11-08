Frasier Confirmed Whether Daphne Is Dead

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is back in a new revival series on Paramount+. While his quick wit is as sharp as ever, some things have changed since the original series went off the air. For starters, Frasier is now in Boston as opposed to Seattle, and a change of scenery means not everybody could make the trip. There are new characters to populate this world while others were left behind, but the lack of certain key figures might have some fans wondering about their fates.

"Frasier" Episode 4 — "Trivial Pursuits" — revealed that Frasier's brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and his wife, Daphne (Jane Leeves), are still in Seattle. For anyone asking if Daphne is dead in "Frasier," she's still alive and well. The same holds true for Niles, with Pierce making it clear he wouldn't reprise the role since he doesn't want to repeat what's worked before. However, they're still there in spirit as Frasier spends plenty of time with their son, David Crane (Anders Keith), who's attending Harvard.

It may be disappointing for some fans not to see Niles and Daphne in the flesh, but they can at least take solace the show didn't kill them off for good. And if "Frasier" gets renewed for more seasons, perhaps Pierce and Leeves would be open to coming back down the road in some capacity.