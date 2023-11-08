Frasier Confirmed Whether Daphne Is Dead
Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is back in a new revival series on Paramount+. While his quick wit is as sharp as ever, some things have changed since the original series went off the air. For starters, Frasier is now in Boston as opposed to Seattle, and a change of scenery means not everybody could make the trip. There are new characters to populate this world while others were left behind, but the lack of certain key figures might have some fans wondering about their fates.
"Frasier" Episode 4 — "Trivial Pursuits" — revealed that Frasier's brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and his wife, Daphne (Jane Leeves), are still in Seattle. For anyone asking if Daphne is dead in "Frasier," she's still alive and well. The same holds true for Niles, with Pierce making it clear he wouldn't reprise the role since he doesn't want to repeat what's worked before. However, they're still there in spirit as Frasier spends plenty of time with their son, David Crane (Anders Keith), who's attending Harvard.
It may be disappointing for some fans not to see Niles and Daphne in the flesh, but they can at least take solace the show didn't kill them off for good. And if "Frasier" gets renewed for more seasons, perhaps Pierce and Leeves would be open to coming back down the road in some capacity.
Jane Leeves sounded more open to appearing on Frasier than David Hyde Pierce
Unless there are some surprise cameos in the season finale to delight fans, don't expect Niles and Daphne to appear in "Frasier" Season 1. A few familiar faces will be around for more high-brow shenanigans, such as Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) and Roz (Peri Gilpin). However, it's safe to say Niles and Daphne, and the relationship between them, were major highlights during the original run. Prior to the first batch of episodes airing, both actors sounded like they wanted to focus on newer projects, but there may be hope yet.
In 2021, when a "Frasier" revival was still in early development, Jane Leeves spoke with Entertainment Weekly about any potential involvement from her. When asked if she would appear on the show, she responded, "I have no idea, but I won't be leaving 'The Resident' to do that if it happens." Leeves played Kitt Voss on "The Resident" from 2018 to 2023 until the show was canceled. That means Leeves may have more time on her plate for other projects, and since she no longer has to choose between "The Resident" and "Frasier," she could opt for the latter.
There's still the matter of David Hyde Pierce reprising Niles. It would be a bit odd for Daphne to make a trip to Boston without her husband although the writing team could certainly come up with an explanation if need be. Perhaps Frasier and Niles have become estranged, and Daphne could lead a reconciliation effort between the two. There's fertile ground in that relationship, and fans would no doubt be happy to see any old cast members return.