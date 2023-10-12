Frasier: Who Plays Niles' Son David Crane In The Reboot?

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has become one of the most enduring characters on television, making his debut in "Cheers" in 1984, then headlining his own series from 1993 to 2004. But don't think of the latest iteration of "Frasier" as just another reboot; co-creators Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris think of the new series, which hit Paramount+ on October 12, as more of a third act.

The new series follows Frasier as he moves from Chicago — his home for the past two decades — back to Boston, where he joins Harvard's psychology department and reconnects with his estranged son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth will make appearances as their respective characters, Roz and Lilith, but for the most part, the "Frasier" cast is entirely new. Most notably, David Hyde Pierce, who plays Niles on the original series, elected not to be involved in the reboot.

"Obviously that was crushing for all of us, including Kelsey, who had hoped to bring everyone back," Harris recalled to Variety. "But it also freed us ... We decided we were going to try to still be a lot like the previous 'Frasier,' but as more of its own third chapter."

One new character is Niles' son, David Crane, who is played by Anders Keith. In some ways, David is a stand-in for Niles. "David definitely inherited his father's clumsiness and neuroses," Keith said in a behind-the-scenes interview, "but he also has his mother's heart."