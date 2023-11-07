Composer Danny Elfman Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations

On November 6, Oingo Boingo singer and film composer Danny Elfman publicly responded to a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him a few weeks prior. The lawsuit follows a past collaborator suing Elfman for a partially unpaid settlement stemming from a sexual harassment case.

Both a lawyer representing Elfman and the composer himself have now denied the more recent allegations. As recounted by The Hollywood Reporter, Elfman claimed that the his accuser filed this lawsuit intending to extort him for money. "Recognizing that her absurd allegations would carry no weight in a court of law, Plaintiff and her attorneys chose to embark on a disinformation campaign, providing her dishonest Complaint to the media days before it was filed with the Court or became publicly available on the Court's docket," his lawyer Camille Vasquez added.

Elfman likewise claimed that his alleged behavior — which he explicitly denied — would fail to constitute sexual assault. A court filing quotes Elfman as saying, "Plaintiff's Complaint specifically states that she was an adult at the time of the alleged conduct. Nor does the Complaint allege a single instance of Mr. Elfman touching Plaintiff in an unlawful or inappropriate manner, because he never did so."