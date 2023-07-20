Danny Elfman Slapped With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Sexual Harassment Settlement

The incidents in question first came to light when Nomi Abadi reported them to the LAPD back in November of 2017. The report states that Danny Elfman has been charged with indecent exposure. However, when Elfman responded to the newly released information, he denied that events occurred as Abadi reported them.

"Ms. Abadi's allegations are simply not true," Elfman said. "I allowed someone to get close to me without knowing that I was her 'childhood crush' and that her intention was to break up my marriage and replace my wife. When this person realized that I wanted distance from her, she made it clear that I would pay for having rejected her," the composer explained.

Naturally, this paints a very different version of events from Abadi's lawsuit. Critics might wonder why Elfman agreed to the settlement in the first place if his version of events is true. Though there have been cases of false accusations regarding sexual impropriety in the past, they are thought to encompass only a small fraction of these types of cases.

Either way, it looks like there is going to be a long road ahead for this case now that it has become public knowledge. How it will affect the career and legacy of the well-known composer and musician will remain to be seen as news continues to develop around the lawsuit.