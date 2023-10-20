Danny Elfman Sued By Another Woman Over Disturbing Allegations

On October 19, a second woman sued musician Danny Elfman for sexual harassment and a number of other wrongdoings, according to a piece by The Hollywood Reporter sourcing documents she filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court. Elfman is best known in Hollywood for his work composing songs for hit TV shows and movies like "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "The Simpsons." He got his start in the music industry fronting the influential new wave band Oingo Boingo.

Under the anonymous alias Jane Doe XX, she is formally accusing Elfman of sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and negligence, perpetrated between the years 1997 and 2002. A spokesperson representing Elfman denied these allegations. "His legal team is assessing all options and he will vigorously defend these claims in court," their statement reads.

Jane Doe XX claims she met Elfman when she was 21 and he was 47. He then began employing her as a consultant for both his film and music work. All the while, she alleges that he regularly exposed himself to her and eventually admitted to sexual acts in her presence without her knowledge. Once she learned of this behavior, she cut ties between the two of them.