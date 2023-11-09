Avengers: Secret Wars Could Be The End Of Kevin Feige's Marvel Run (Report)

Marvel Studios had an unprecedented run under the guidance of Kevin Feige. This culminated in a record-breaking showing with "Avengers: Endgame," capping off over a decade of storytelling in a massive team-up film. Marvel continues seeing successes every so often, but with the ever-looming presence of "superhero fatigue," as evidenced by more comic book movies underperforming at the box office, it's natural to wonder if Marvel's reign is coming to an end. And according to one rumor, Feige may be looking toward the exit door, too.

Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello regularly posts supposed "scoops" on X, formerly known as Twitter. They have a new one, writing on November 6, "Kevin Feige is thinking about leaving Marvel after Secret Wars and [taking] over the Star Wars franchise." First and foremost, it's important to take this with a hefty grain of salt. Nothing has been confirmed, and the post posits not one but two major developments: Feige stepping down from Marvel and being interested in taking over for Star Wars.

"Avengers: Secret Wars" is currently slated to come out May 7, 2027. It would cap off a long tenure of producing Marvel movies, and "Secret Wars" would probably be the best jumping-off point, as someone else could spearhead the franchise's future from that point, which would likely see the proper introduction of the X-Men. With audiences seemingly growing tired of traditional Marvel movies, some fresh blood may be the shot in the arm the MCU needs. But with no official confirmation, it's just a rumor (and a pretty far-fetched one).