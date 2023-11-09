Avengers: Secret Wars Could Be The End Of Kevin Feige's Marvel Run (Report)
Marvel Studios had an unprecedented run under the guidance of Kevin Feige. This culminated in a record-breaking showing with "Avengers: Endgame," capping off over a decade of storytelling in a massive team-up film. Marvel continues seeing successes every so often, but with the ever-looming presence of "superhero fatigue," as evidenced by more comic book movies underperforming at the box office, it's natural to wonder if Marvel's reign is coming to an end. And according to one rumor, Feige may be looking toward the exit door, too.
Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello regularly posts supposed "scoops" on X, formerly known as Twitter. They have a new one, writing on November 6, "Kevin Feige is thinking about leaving Marvel after Secret Wars and [taking] over the Star Wars franchise." First and foremost, it's important to take this with a hefty grain of salt. Nothing has been confirmed, and the post posits not one but two major developments: Feige stepping down from Marvel and being interested in taking over for Star Wars.
"Avengers: Secret Wars" is currently slated to come out May 7, 2027. It would cap off a long tenure of producing Marvel movies, and "Secret Wars" would probably be the best jumping-off point, as someone else could spearhead the franchise's future from that point, which would likely see the proper introduction of the X-Men. With audiences seemingly growing tired of traditional Marvel movies, some fresh blood may be the shot in the arm the MCU needs. But with no official confirmation, it's just a rumor (and a pretty far-fetched one).
Could a Kevin Feige career change save both Marvel and Star Wars?
Again, there's nothing to confirm this is what's happening, and even if it is an idea at the moment, a lot can happen between now and "Secret Wars." On the one hand, it would make sense for Kevin Feige to look toward other pastures. He's been with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008's "Iron Man," and assuming "Secret Wars" keeps its current release date, he'd have overseen the MCU for nearly 20 years. Given how many more Marvel projects are in the works right now, from movies to Disney+ series, he may be ready for a change of pace. A changing of the guard could mean a division of labor for the new Marvel Studios head, with someone overseeing the movies while someone else keeps cohesion within the shows. That kind of change-up could ensure Marvel goes back to making predominantly well-received projects without viewers getting burnt out.
The other part of this equation is Feige reportedly heading to Star Wars. That's arguably another franchise that's seen better days. There are presently many rumors about what movies could be in the pipeline, with many projects, including a trilogy from the "Game of Thrones" showrunners, being announced and then promptly discarded. Additionally, an onslaught of original Disney+ Star Wars series has perhaps diluted the waters a bit. Maybe Lucasfilm would want Feige to bring his expertise in handling a massive shared universe to get Star Wars back on track.
If Feige is going to job-hop after "Secret Wars," he probably would announce it closer to that release date. This seems like a fairly premature rumor, so until word comes from Feige himself, assume he's sticking with Marvel for the duration.