The Marvels Brings Back A Major MCU Villain With A New Look
If there's going to be more than one hero, then there must be more than one villain, too. That's how the narrative math seems to work in "The Marvels," at least. The Nia DaCosta-led "Captain Marvel" sequel, which follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Imani Vellani), sees the trio of heroes face off against Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) — A brutal Kree warrior with an axe hammer to grind.
"The Marvels" also brings back a familiar antagonist in a new form: The Supreme Intelligence — An AI hivemind entity that controls the Kree empire with cold pragmatism. Back in 2019, audiences were introduced to the Supreme Intelligence during "Captain Marvel" where it took the form of Dr. Wendy Lawson (Annette Bening) to speak with Carol Danvers.
In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Supreme Intelligence is shown in what appears to be its true, more comic-accurate form. The footage depicts the Kree overlord as a massive, disembodied, techno-organic, green head, with two sets of deep yellow eyes and a frown that just won't quit. It's surrounded by thick cables, each of which presumably serves to interface the Supreme Intelligence with, well, everything.
Marvel tried to show this version of the Supreme Intelligence
This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second attempt at featuring a more comic-accurate version of the Supreme Intelligence. As shared by ComicBookMovie.com, "Captain Marvel" production designer Andy Nicholson intended for the Kree AI to reveal its true form in the final moments of the first film. Unfortunately for comic purists, the decision was revoked to focus more on Carol Danvers' character development.
"It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that's where the big green head would come out of," explained Nicholson. "I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would've taken away from what was the core focus which was ... "It would've been a big spectacle which would've overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol's development and transformation into Captain Marvel."
Since the Supreme Intelligence is only just now appearing in TV spots for "The Marvels," it's unlikely that it's a primary antagonist in the "Captain Marvel" sequel. Since the same clip that features the Supreme Intelligence's brief screen time also features a line of dialogue from Carol Danvers where she says, "[Dar-Benn's] targeting the people that I care about in every place I call home," it's more likely that the Supreme Intelligence is a tense stepping stone on Carol Danvers' quest to protect Hala — The Kree homeworld which was once her very own.
"The Marvels" releases in theaters on November 10, 2023.