The Marvels Brings Back A Major MCU Villain With A New Look

This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second attempt at featuring a more comic-accurate version of the Supreme Intelligence. As shared by ComicBookMovie.com, "Captain Marvel" production designer Andy Nicholson intended for the Kree AI to reveal its true form in the final moments of the first film. Unfortunately for comic purists, the decision was revoked to focus more on Carol Danvers' character development.

"It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that's where the big green head would come out of," explained Nicholson. "I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would've taken away from what was the core focus which was ... "It would've been a big spectacle which would've overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol's development and transformation into Captain Marvel."

Since the Supreme Intelligence is only just now appearing in TV spots for "The Marvels," it's unlikely that it's a primary antagonist in the "Captain Marvel" sequel. Since the same clip that features the Supreme Intelligence's brief screen time also features a line of dialogue from Carol Danvers where she says, "[Dar-Benn's] targeting the people that I care about in every place I call home," it's more likely that the Supreme Intelligence is a tense stepping stone on Carol Danvers' quest to protect Hala — The Kree homeworld which was once her very own.

"The Marvels" releases in theaters on November 10, 2023.