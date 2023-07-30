The Marvels Villain Dar-Benn Explained

Dar-Benn in "The Marvels" is quite the layered antagonist. As mentioned prior, the villain is a Kree revolutionary who bears a grudge against Captain Marvel, presumably for the turmoil the hero causes the Kree Empire by the ending of "Captain Marvel." She seeks both to move her empire beyond a longstanding civil war, and enact vengeance on those who have wronged her.

In a bit of intriguing background lore, the Dar-Benn of the MCU is an Accuser — essentially a Kree military general — just like the recurring MCU baddie Ronan (Lee Pace). She even holds the same sort of hammer-like weapon that Ronan wields in his appearances in both "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel." Not only that, but she also has a special bracelet that allows her to manipulate the light-based powers of heroes like Captain Marvel, so she's got quite the powerful arsenal.

Dar-Benn in "The Marvels" is played by Zawe Ashton (who just so happens to be the fiancee of Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, in a cool coincidence). In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star spoke about her experience preparing for the character and how director Nia DaCosta advised her to emphasize physical fitness above all else. "That was the most freeing thing as a performer who thought the only way to be on camera in movies like this is to present aesthetically in a certain way," she said. "Having Nia's empowerment — and the empowerment of the stunt team — to know that it's about your mental attitude, your agility, and your strength was life-changing."