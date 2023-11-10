The Unspoken Truth Of Cecily Strong

The world was first introduced to Cecily Strong when she joined the cast of NBC's premier late night sketch show "Saturday Night Live" in 2012. Alongside fellow featured players Aidy Bryant, Tim Robinson, and Kate McKinnon, Strong quickly became an irreplaceable part of a cast which at the time still included veterans like Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, and Vanessa Bayer. As the years went on, Strong grew to be one of the major female cast members not just of her era, but the show's history.

Strong has been mostly recognizable for "SNL" fan favorite "Weekend Update" characters like The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party and Michael Che's crazed neighbor Cathy Anne, as well as impressions like Jeanine Pirro, Melania Trump, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Strong has also had a lesser-known resume of work outside of the NBC show, varying from TV shows to theatrical work to essay writing.

In particular, her 2021 memoir "This Will All Be Over Soon," written during the COVID-19 pandemic, was a huge moment for the personally private "SNL" star, as she revealed many details about her coming-of-age, experiences with abusive relationships, and grief. Though her "Saturday Night Live" days may be behind her, there's plenty that casual fans of the program likely don't know about this comedy star.