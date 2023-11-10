Spider-Man 2 Player Finds Spidey's Creepiest Movie Character - And It Gets Weird

As a franchise, Spider-Man may currently be bigger than ever before. Not only did previous Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire join Tom Holland for the wildly successful "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but the first two installments of Sony's "Spider-Verse" series have also been incredibly well-received by both fans and critics alike. Outside of the movies, Sony and Insomniac's "Spider-Man 2" also made a big splash for fans of everyone's favorite web-slingers. Letting players step into the skintight suits of not one but two webheads, the sequel is everything gamers wanted and more, even in an incredibly tight year for major game releases.

Still, there's a lot that fans can miss when they're swinging their way around New York. In fact, TikToker @kinogamingyt discovered plenty to parse out when he made an on-foot trek across the digital version of the Big Apple in "Spider-Man 2," including the most unsettling character in the whole Spider-Verse.

Many fans will be aware of the weird smiling kid who appears in the background of a few Spider-Verse movie scenes, and he can actually be found in "Spider-Man 2." Even stranger, he has a pretty bizarre reaction to Spidey if he gets too close. He fanboys all over Peter Parker and leaps into his arms for an incredibly awkward hug.