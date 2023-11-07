Bloopers That Make Us Love Matthew Perry Even More

Is there a better friendship duo than Chandler and Joey? The two share a bond as strong as a New Yorker's spirit, and it's all thanks to Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc's undeniable chemistry and comedic rapport, which only deepened as "Friends" progressed. If you somehow weren't already convinced of their genuine connection after witnessing their countless memorable moments on the show, perhaps watching their off-screen bloopers will give you all the confirmation you need.

As early as Season 1, Perry and LeBlanc were slipping in jokes and friendly banter between takes. Luckily for fans, some of these moments were caught on camera and shared with the world, allowing viewers to get a glimpse of the true personalities behind the characters.

In Season 1's "The One with the Monkey," the six friends celebrate New Year's Eve together, but Chandler is left with no one to kiss when the clock strikes midnight. Being the good friend that he is, Joey rises to the occasion and gives Chandler a New Year's smooch. After the scene ends, the cameras keep rolling, capturing a few seconds of silence between Perry and LeBlanc as they take in the kiss. They then hug it out, congratulating each other on their kissing skills.