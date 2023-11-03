Chandler Bing's Best Episode From Each Season Of Friends, Ranked

When "Friends" premiered in the fall of 1994, it marked both the beginning and the end of a pop culture era. The sitcom, centered around six twenty-somethings hanging out in New York City, was a departure from the family and workplace comedies that had come before it. But it was also a multi-cam traditional sitcom, shot in front of a live studio audience, with a laugh track to underscore the physical gags and one-liners. Maybe that's why "Friends" was so broadly appealing. It was fresh yet familiar, edgy yet wholesome, archetypical and not.

More essential to the show's success than even the iconic settings of Monica's apartment and the Central Perk Cafe were the characters. Fans could describe them in one-dimensional terms. Ross (David Schwimmer) is the nerd. Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) is the kook. Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is the himbo. Rachel (Jennifer Anniston) is prissy. Monica (Courteney Cox) is neurotic. Chandler, however, is harder to quantify. He's sarcastic, yes, but the late Matthew Perry created a character that's extremely specific and unique in his quirks, yet still extremely relatable. Though he doesn't get quite as many of the series' major storylines — at least not until his secret romance with Monica — Chandler is arguably the funniest member of the cast and the emotionally vulnerable core of the friend group. Clip reels might hone in on Chandler's most meme-able moments and catchphrases, but Perry's range lent depth and interest to the character's journey that can only be appreciated by a rewatch. These are Chandler Bing's standout episodes in each of the series' 10 seasons, ranked according to IMDb.