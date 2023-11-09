Five Nights At Freddy's Is Based On A Tragic True Story - A Wild Rumor Explained

The following article contains detailed discussions of a mass shooting

Scott Cawthon's "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise is massive. What began as an indie horror video game grew into a popular series that exploded into a global phenomenon. There are toys and books and clothing brands, and now there's even a Blumhouse Productions film starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. The throughline that loosely connects the games, the books, and the movie is how a serial killer used a restaurant's mascot costume to get close to children and kill them. There's also a throughline of those children possessing the restaurant's mascot costumes and animatronics to seek deadly revenge.

For perhaps understandable reasons, the fanbase drew a dotted line between Cawthon's "FNAF" and Chuck E. Cheese. For those who don't know, CEC is a real restaurant chain that caters to children through pizza, mascot characters, and vaguely disturbing animatronics — change the name to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and slap a little top hat on Charles Entertainment Cheese, and hey, it's like looking in a mirror! But a certain vocal subset of fans believe that the connections between "FNAF" and CEC run deeper.

On December 14, 1993, ex-employee Nathan Dunlap entered a CEC in Aurora, Colorado, and killed employees Sylvia Crowell, Ben Grant, Margaret Kohlberg, and Colleen O'Connor, severely injuring a fifth, Bobby Stephens. It is believed by some that Cawthon was inspired by this mass shooting event to fashion "FNAF" but no hard evidence exists to support the theory. Literally none. Speaking of theories, there's another reason so many consider the connection to exist.