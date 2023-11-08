Death Of A Unicorn Cast, Director, Writer, And More Details

Whether attaining ample amounts of critical acclaim or earning big at the arthouse box office, there is no denying that A24 movies have a reputation for delivering a unique cinematic experience. After making a name for itself with hits such as "Hereditary," "Moonlight," and "Uncut Gems," the well-renowned entertainment company will be looking to add another fascinating title to its roster with "Death of a Unicorn," a dark horror-comedy combo with a twisted take on the titular mythical creature.

While A24 films are known for showcasing excellence in several areas like the script or cinematography, their endeavors rarely disappoint when it comes to attracting talent, and "Death of a Unicorn" is no exception. For its starring role, the intriguing motion picture recruited the star of the "Ant-Man" franchise, Paul Rudd, who will be joined by fellow headliner Jenna Ortega, known for her work leading the way in the very popular "Wednesday" series on Netflix.

Even though the demise of a mythical horned horse may come off like a tragedy, the big names attached to the A24 title arguably make the "Death of a Unicorn" sound like the kind of thing fans will not want to miss out on.