Did The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Leave During Production? Here's The Truth

On November 1, 2023, Variety published a feature entitled "Crisis at Marvel: Jonathan Majors Back-Up Plans, 'The Marvels' Reshoots, Reviving Original Avengers and More Issues Revealed." The piece paints a foreboding picture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's immediate future. Quoting an anonymous industry insider, Variety gives voice to criticism levied against "The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta, who was not in attendance for the final months of post-production on her first MCU film. The anonymous industry insider notably said, "If you're directing a $250 million movie, it's kind of weird for the director to leave with a few months to go."

A number of the article's statements have been called into question but DaCosta did indeed leave "The Marvels" in post-production before everything officially wrapped. On November 6, 2023, Jake Hamilton published a video interview with DaCosta on his YouTube channel "Jake's Takes," in which, after sidestepping the massive "X-Men" bombshell trailer detail, DaCosta offers context for her absence, a context that did not appear in Variety's feature. According to DaCosta, she left post-production on "The Marvels" because the film's release date kept getting pushed back and she could no longer justify rescheduling other commitments. "[Marvel] knew the entire time that I had an obligation — a green-lit movie with people who were waiting for me," explained DaCosta. "I pushed that and then I pushed it again and then I pushed it again. Eventually, we all knew that if ['The Marvels'] pushes again, I'm not going to be in LA to do the rest of this in person."

"By the time I left to start prep [for] my next film," she added. "Everyone was so clear about what the film was, what we wanted. It really wasn't this dramatic sort of thing people are thinking it is."