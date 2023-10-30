Gen V Finally Explains The Boys' Most Powerful Villain (We Don't Mean Homelander)

Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Sick"

For the entirety of "The Boys," Antony Starr's villainous Homelander has stood terrifyingly unparalleled by his Supe peers — that is, the ones who wear tights. In the opposite corner, standing 5 foot, 3 inches tall and sporting a smart business suit, is Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), a politician based on one of the original comic book series' most useless characters. But rather than being the bumbling "Vic the Veep" Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson created for Dynamite Entertainment, Neuman is an immensely powerful Supe herself — whose exact gifts have finally been defined in the spin-off series "Gen V."

After over two years of watching her use her powers to explode heads (and the odd limb here and there), "The Boys" fans had one question looming in their minds about Neuman: Is she powerful enough to defeat Homelander? Well, as revealed in "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 7, "Sick," Neuman is a hemokinetic (exactly like Jaz Sinclair's Maire Moreau). This means that when she inevitably comes to blows with Homelander (as almost occurred in "The Boys" Season 3), she'll be an even more dangerous opponent than we thought. Perhaps more revealing, however, is the further insight we gain into Neuman's motivation — and how that will inform her prominent upcoming role in "The Boys" Season 4.