Loki Theory: Mobius Is Actually... Odin?
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2
"Loki" Season 2 might have dropped a significant clue behind the real identity of Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), with new fan theories suggesting he is a variant of the Trickster God's adopted father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins).
In the most recent "Loki" episode, "Science/Fiction," Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) time slipping sends him to branched timelines where his friends are placed back in their original lives. He finds Mobius, his closest ally with the Time Variance Authority, calling himself Don and working as a salesman at Piranha Watersports. Before convincing him to join him in trying to fix the chaos surrounding the timelines, viewers learn Don has two sons, Sean and Kevin. On Reddit, u/racas theorized Mobius' kids are actually Thor and Loki, saying, "Kevin is Loki, plays with fire, burns his toys, runs away, and has a green bicycle." Meanwhile, "Sean is Thor, has a red bicycle, is counted on to bring his brother under control, and loves snakes." At the same time, Don represents Odin.
Another reveal from the episode — Mobius' real name — lends support to the theory, as "Don" is one letter short of Odin. However, there's additional evidence supporting the theory from Season 1 that hints Mobius is actually a variant of Odin, as unlikely as it might seem.
Marvel has dropped hints about Odin and Mobius' connection
Odin and Mobius shared similar thoughts in the past when it comes to Loki. In "Thor: The Dark World," Odin calls out his son as a destructive force, saying "Wherever you go, there's war, ruin, and death." In "Loki" Season 1, Mobius echoes the sentiment, telling Loki, "Wherever you go, it's just death, destruction, the literal end of worlds." However, Mobius also believes in Loki more than Odin does. "You could be whoever, whatever you wanna be," he says. "Even someone good. I mean, just in case anyone ever told you different." The scene is a stark parallel to Odin's often cold nature toward Loki.
Even if Mobius isn't a variant of Odin, as both Don and Odin seem to exist in the same timeline, he serves a vital role in Loki's life. In many ways, he's the father figure the former villain never had. Despite viewers speculating there could be a romance between Mobius and Loki, it appears to be a much more non-romantic, tender father-son relationship. So, despite the intriguing theories, it remains to be seen whether Mobius is actually Odin in disguise or an alternate version of the powerful Marvel god. Regardless, his role in Loki's life is still incredibly important.
Viewers may get answers regarding Mobius' true self when "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 arrives on Disney+ on Thursday, November 9, 2023.