Loki Theory: Mobius Is Actually... Odin?

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2

"Loki" Season 2 might have dropped a significant clue behind the real identity of Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), with new fan theories suggesting he is a variant of the Trickster God's adopted father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

In the most recent "Loki" episode, "Science/Fiction," Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) time slipping sends him to branched timelines where his friends are placed back in their original lives. He finds Mobius, his closest ally with the Time Variance Authority, calling himself Don and working as a salesman at Piranha Watersports. Before convincing him to join him in trying to fix the chaos surrounding the timelines, viewers learn Don has two sons, Sean and Kevin. On Reddit, u/racas theorized Mobius' kids are actually Thor and Loki, saying, "Kevin is Loki, plays with fire, burns his toys, runs away, and has a green bicycle." Meanwhile, "Sean is Thor, has a red bicycle, is counted on to bring his brother under control, and loves snakes." At the same time, Don represents Odin.

Another reveal from the episode — Mobius' real name — lends support to the theory, as "Don" is one letter short of Odin. However, there's additional evidence supporting the theory from Season 1 that hints Mobius is actually a variant of Odin, as unlikely as it might seem.