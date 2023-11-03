Twitter Is Convinced Loki Is In Love With Mobius After Episode 5 - Here's Why
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction"
Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) takes an interest in Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the pilot episode of "Loki," intervening in a multiverse-spanning criminal trial to save him from what effectively amounts to a death sentence. Before long they form a genuine bond and become valuable allies to each other. While it's possible to read their dynamic as a close friendship, some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have interpreted some of Loki's behavior in Season 2, Episode 5, to mean that the God of Mischief is romantically interested in his TVA counterpart.
As of the start of the episode, all of Loki's companions are living in alternate timelines in which they never joined the TVA. Mobius is now Don, a jet ski salesperson in Cleveland, Ohio. A number of fans on the X platform, like @sherlokius and @Iokistime, singled out the fact that when Loki first approaches Don, he adjusts the collar of his overcoat and attempts to fix up his hair. User @Laufeyson4eva pointed out that Loki never acted this way around love interest Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), implying that his feelings for Mobius are genuinely romantic and even deeper in comparison.
Dialogue with Mobius in Episode 5 has fans further convinced of Loki's feelings
User @CharCubed also posted about Loki adjusting his hair and coat on the X platform, arguing that such attentiveness to appearance is something only a man in love would exhibit. This wasn't the only Season 2, Episode 5, moment that had fans talking about the relationship between Loki and Mobius, however.
For example, in a post about dialogue in which he mentions the fact he's single, user @aristotlediaz argued that Mobius/Don is emphasizing to Loki that he's implicitly available. In a subsequent post, @CharCubed took note of this scene too. "Mobius: Hey. Here's my schedule, just so you know. Are you single? I am, by the way," they wrote, providing their own interpretation of this dialogue.
While discussions of romantic relationships between characters in popular TV series are oftentimes entirely hypothetical, Loki's sexuality made headlines after the character implied that he's bisexual in Season 1, Episode 3. Given just how much positive attention this characteristic earned the show, it's entirely possible that a romance between Loki and another man is something the series might soon explore, lending the reactions to Loki's behavior in Season 2, Episode 5, more credence than usual.