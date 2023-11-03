Twitter Is Convinced Loki Is In Love With Mobius After Episode 5 - Here's Why

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction"

Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) takes an interest in Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the pilot episode of "Loki," intervening in a multiverse-spanning criminal trial to save him from what effectively amounts to a death sentence. Before long they form a genuine bond and become valuable allies to each other. While it's possible to read their dynamic as a close friendship, some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have interpreted some of Loki's behavior in Season 2, Episode 5, to mean that the God of Mischief is romantically interested in his TVA counterpart.

As of the start of the episode, all of Loki's companions are living in alternate timelines in which they never joined the TVA. Mobius is now Don, a jet ski salesperson in Cleveland, Ohio. A number of fans on the X platform, like @sherlokius and @Iokistime, singled out the fact that when Loki first approaches Don, he adjusts the collar of his overcoat and attempts to fix up his hair. User @Laufeyson4eva pointed out that Loki never acted this way around love interest Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), implying that his feelings for Mobius are genuinely romantic and even deeper in comparison.