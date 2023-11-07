Whatever Happened To Bruw After Shark Tank?

Caffeine aficionados have grown a fondness for cold brew beverages in recent years, but making them at home has not always been a viable option given the time and costs. Thankfully, Michigan-based entrepreneur Joe Feber has a solution at hand with his invention, the Bruw filter. The product employs a double-sided mason jar lid that has a special filter in its middle. Fill one mason jar with coffee and water and let it sit in your fridge overnight. The next day, attach the mason jar full of coffee and water to another empty mason jar using the lid and flip it. The coffee and water filter into the empty mason jar, giving you an instant cold brew.

Bruw came about while Feber was only 15. Having been an avid coffee drinker throughout his high school years, Feber wanted to find a cost-effective manner of making cold brew coffee, rather than relying on other systems that can cost upwards of $400. He researched and tested out various solutions, but failed to find an approach that was free of unnecessary mess and hassle. Thinking fast, he created a prototype for Bruw with a piece of screen door fit in between two mason jar lids. From there, he launched a successful Kickstarter campaign for Bruw in November 2015 that managed to raise over $10,000. Feber found himself featured on a number of local programs with his product, which helped drive sales and develop key partnerships.

While in his first year of studying business at Babson, Feber received the opportunity of a lifetime when he was selected to appear on Season 10 of "Shark Tank," a show he'd been a fan of since the age of 8.