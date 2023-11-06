Five Nights At Freddy's: Markiplier Was Supposed To Play A Key Part In The Movie
"Five Nights at Freddy's" became a juggernaut in the world of video games, in part thanks to so many streamers and YouTube personalities posting numerous videos about the franchise. To honor the people who helped make the brand so popular, several YouTubers — including MatPat and CoryxKenshin — have cameos in the film. However, there's one cameo that didn't end up happening — and it may have just broken the fanbase.
MatPat released a The Film Theorists video detailing his experience working on the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. He reveals how Markiplier — one of the biggest gaming YouTubers around who's done a lot with "FNaF" over the years — was supposed to play a role in the film. MatPat says how he saw all the costumes for the movie, and there were headshots on the wall of people expected to act in it. He saw Markiplier's face labeled with "Security Guard," explaining, "I saw that good old Markiplier was supposed to be the security guard who gets killed at the very beginning of the movie."
A "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie with Markiplier would've made any hardcore fan freak out, especially since he's one of the first characters audiences see. Now, fans can only hope Markiplier shows up for a potential "FNaF" sequel, which should embrace a more violent R-rating.
Scheduling conflicts prevented a Five Nights at Freddy's with Markiplier
Markiplier has commented about his nonexistent cameo in "Five Nights at Freddy's," too. He uploaded his own YouTube video describing what went down, and unfortunately for fans, it all came down to scheduling issues. He explains, "There was a time it was supposed to occur, and unfortunately the 'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie and my movie, 'Iron Lung,' were being filmed at the exact same time. It was nothing more than it just so happening to be a conflict of schedule." Markiplier says how he genuinely tried to make it happen regardless, but he didn't want to compromise the quality of either movie, meaning he had to make that final judgment call.
Markiplier has been dubbed "The King of FNaF" online, and he previously dropped hints suggesting he could appear in "Five Nights at Freddy's." Sadly, fans didn't see him, but the other YouTuber cameos more than made up for it, with the film paying tribute to the people who helped make the series such a success. MatPat explained what a surreal experience working on such a major production was. He only had one scene, but a lot of preparation went into it. "I kid you not, they had me try on 20 different combinations of outfits, all of which had to then be run by the director and Scott [Cawthorn] for their approval," he said. "I mean, an entire floor of a building was just full wall-to-wall of clothing, hundreds and hundreds of outfits."
MatPat's character survives the film, so if a sequel happens, he could very well return. And maybe some other "FNaF" YouTubers could join him.