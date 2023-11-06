Five Nights At Freddy's: Markiplier Was Supposed To Play A Key Part In The Movie

"Five Nights at Freddy's" became a juggernaut in the world of video games, in part thanks to so many streamers and YouTube personalities posting numerous videos about the franchise. To honor the people who helped make the brand so popular, several YouTubers — including MatPat and CoryxKenshin — have cameos in the film. However, there's one cameo that didn't end up happening — and it may have just broken the fanbase.

MatPat released a The Film Theorists video detailing his experience working on the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. He reveals how Markiplier — one of the biggest gaming YouTubers around who's done a lot with "FNaF" over the years — was supposed to play a role in the film. MatPat says how he saw all the costumes for the movie, and there were headshots on the wall of people expected to act in it. He saw Markiplier's face labeled with "Security Guard," explaining, "I saw that good old Markiplier was supposed to be the security guard who gets killed at the very beginning of the movie."

A "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie with Markiplier would've made any hardcore fan freak out, especially since he's one of the first characters audiences see. Now, fans can only hope Markiplier shows up for a potential "FNaF" sequel, which should embrace a more violent R-rating.