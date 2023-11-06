Marvel & DC Stuntman Taraja Ramsess Dead In Tragic Car Accident

Taraja Ramsess, a stunt performer whose film credits include "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," and "The Suicide Squad," has tragically died, according to WSB-TV. He passed away on October 31, 2023, at the age of 41 in a vehicle collision in DeKalb County, Georgia where he was declared dead at the scene. His five children were also in the vehicle with him, two of whom also died at the scene while his 10-year-old son was placed on life support but died shortly thereafter.

Ramsess' mother, Akili, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing how special they all were to all who knew them, "All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."

Director Ava DuVernay released her own statement to Instagram, having worked with Ramsess before. She wrote, "Taraja. Regal. That's the word that comes to mind when I think of him. He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one."

The stuntman's passing is a devastating loss to the stunt community, with him having helped bring to life numerous moments from some of the most popular films of the last several years.