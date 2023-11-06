Marvel & DC Stuntman Taraja Ramsess Dead In Tragic Car Accident
Taraja Ramsess, a stunt performer whose film credits include "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," and "The Suicide Squad," has tragically died, according to WSB-TV. He passed away on October 31, 2023, at the age of 41 in a vehicle collision in DeKalb County, Georgia where he was declared dead at the scene. His five children were also in the vehicle with him, two of whom also died at the scene while his 10-year-old son was placed on life support but died shortly thereafter.
Ramsess' mother, Akili, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing how special they all were to all who knew them, "All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."
Director Ava DuVernay released her own statement to Instagram, having worked with Ramsess before. She wrote, "Taraja. Regal. That's the word that comes to mind when I think of him. He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one."
The stuntman's passing is a devastating loss to the stunt community, with him having helped bring to life numerous moments from some of the most popular films of the last several years.
Taraja Ramsess had ample film and television credits to his name
Taraja Ramsess brought his passion for martial arts into a variety of stunt work for numerous high-profile projects. His first credit in the field came in 2015 when he served as a stunt double for Papa Midnite in an episode of "Constantine." From there, he'd make a habit of appearing in comic book adaptations, doing stunts for "Black Lightning," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Black Adam." He even has some on-camera appearances, as he appears as a Wakandan soldier in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
He also has experience in the art department for various productions. He's worked as an on-set dresser, who is responsible for arranging objects on a set before the cameras roll, on many film and TV sets, including "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "Furious 7," and "What Men Want." Throughout his resume, it becomes abundantly clear that Ramsess was a singular talent who excelled in many different disciplines. He was a key behind-the-scenes figure who will be missed by all those who worked with him.
Many have paid respects to Taraja Ramsess on social media
Not only was Taraja Ramsess incredibly talented, but he was well-liked by many people within the industry. Numerous professionals have populated his mother's Instagram tribute with kind words of their own to remember how dedicated Ramsess was to his craft. Fashion designer Tameka Foster empathized with Akili's situation, "As a Mom who has lost a son, my heart breaks for you. I am truly sorry for your loss. I will pray for your grandbabies as well." Actor Carrie Bernans shared her own special connection with Ramsess, "My deepest condolences on his [loss]. He was truly an incredible person to work with. We worked on the set of Black Panther together and he's always been such a joy to be around and full of life and love. Sending you all so much prayers & love."
Ramsess' passing is a huge loss both for the entertainment community and his immediate family. He is survived by two of his children as well as his mother, Akili. After his passing, a GoFundMe was established for his mother to help cover any forthcoming expenses, which (at this time of writing) has already received over $87,000 in donations.