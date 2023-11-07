Marvel Announces New Hawkeye And Black Widow Series... With A Venom Connection

A classic Marvel team-up is getting a surprise twist to their usual dynamic with Clint Barton working alongside a Venom-ized Natasha Romanoff in a newly announced "Black Widow & Hawkeye" series.

In Marvel Comics' ongoing "Venom" series (by Torrun Gronbekk, Julius Ohta, Rafael Pimentel, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Clayton Cowles), Black Widow has bonded with a young symbiote, transforming the secret agent into a Venom-like superhero. Alongside the current Venom, Dylan Brock, she's investigating the covert syndicate Noname, which is responsible for kidnapping and killing Alchemax employees, in order to expose the corporation's sinister role in murdering innocents. Teaming up with Venom (Brock) and Toxin (Bren Waters), Romanoff has used her new symbiote powers to delve deeper into the deadly mystery, slowly unraveling the truth of what's really going on.

While fans might have expected Black Widow's time as a symbiote host to be brief, Marvel has announced a brand-new miniseries celebrating the 60th anniversary of both her and Hawkeye's debut in 1964's "Tale of Suspense" (by Stan Lee, Don Rico, Don Heck, and Stan Rosen). The story will see the longtime Avenger continue in the role of Venom alongside one of her closest allies in what is, much like their most iconic stories together, a spy tale packed full of plenty of espionage and action.