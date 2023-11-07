Marvel Announces New Hawkeye And Black Widow Series... With A Venom Connection
A classic Marvel team-up is getting a surprise twist to their usual dynamic with Clint Barton working alongside a Venom-ized Natasha Romanoff in a newly announced "Black Widow & Hawkeye" series.
In Marvel Comics' ongoing "Venom" series (by Torrun Gronbekk, Julius Ohta, Rafael Pimentel, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Clayton Cowles), Black Widow has bonded with a young symbiote, transforming the secret agent into a Venom-like superhero. Alongside the current Venom, Dylan Brock, she's investigating the covert syndicate Noname, which is responsible for kidnapping and killing Alchemax employees, in order to expose the corporation's sinister role in murdering innocents. Teaming up with Venom (Brock) and Toxin (Bren Waters), Romanoff has used her new symbiote powers to delve deeper into the deadly mystery, slowly unraveling the truth of what's really going on.
While fans might have expected Black Widow's time as a symbiote host to be brief, Marvel has announced a brand-new miniseries celebrating the 60th anniversary of both her and Hawkeye's debut in 1964's "Tale of Suspense" (by Stan Lee, Don Rico, Don Heck, and Stan Rosen). The story will see the longtime Avenger continue in the role of Venom alongside one of her closest allies in what is, much like their most iconic stories together, a spy tale packed full of plenty of espionage and action.
Hawkeye and Black Widow join forces once again
"Black Widow & Hawkeye" (by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli) will see the titular heroes team up in celebration of their 60th anniversary. However, the duo's upcoming get-together comes during dire circumstances amidst an international conflict. In the four-issue miniseries, Clint Barton finds himself accused of an assassination attempt, putting the United States and the nation of Madripoor at odds. Natasha Romanoff's Venom will come to his aid, using her new symbiote powers to figure out who is responsible for escalating the conflict and framing her longtime friend.
Phillips, who recently penned Marvel's "Contest of Chaos" crossover, revealed they are very excited to tackle the classic character pairing of Black Widow and Hawkeye as they hit a major Marvel milestone: "I love getting the chance to dig deep with Natasha Romanov and Clint Barton to tell a fast-paced spy story that celebrates their 60th anniversary," Phillips told Marvel.com. "Nothing is as it seems, and I'm having a ton of fun writing these characters. Not to mention they both look great for 60."
When readers can expect Black Widow & Hawkeye
Whether it's in the comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or other media, Black Widow and Hawkeye's friendship remains one of Marvel's most special relationships. The heroes have shown that even without superpowers, they're worthy of being counted among Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "Black Widow & Hawkeye" throws a wrench into their usual team-ups, with Natasha Romanoff's symbiote abilities making her more dangerous than ever — meaning those coming after her and Clint Barton will need to watch out, as hosts of the alien creatures aren't known for holding back when it comes to unleashing violence.
Check out Stephen Segovia's main cover for "Black Widow & Hawkeye" #1, which arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on March 13, 2024.
THE EYES OF A HAWK AND THE VENOM OF A WIDOW! Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other—even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other—and the lessons learned along the way—to protect their futures.