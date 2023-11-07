Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor May Reveal Marvel's 'Prime' Spider-Man

There's only one true Spider-Man?

While the animated "Spider-Verse" films show an abundance of Spider-Men sharing the screen, it was 2021's "No Way Home" that served as a collage of all the current live-action Peter Parkers. In that film, Tom Holland's iteration of the wall-crawler crosses paths with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men, thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's introduction of the multiverse. In "No Way Home," the Spider-Men unite to defeat their respective villains and restore balance. It also opens the door for both Garfield and Maguire's characters to return for future MCU projects.

To this day, Holland stands out as the MCU's flagship version of Spider-Man, but it'll be interesting to see how the ever-expanding franchise tackles the two other Peter Parker variants going forward. Spider-Man is obviously still a big part of the Marvel machine and will more than likely return for the upcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars." While details on that "Avengers" project are slim, a rumor from notable Hollywood scoop master MyTimeToShineHello suggests that the team-up film will finally confirm who the "Prime" version of the webhead is. Unsurprisingly, the rumor suggests that Holland is the primary Spider-Man of the MCU.

While this is definitely a rumor and should be taken with a healthy-sized grain of salt, it wouldn't be surprising if Holland's Spider-Man is treated as the "Prime" version of the character considering that he's been a key part of the MCU since 2016. Yes, Maguire and Garfield's versions elicit nostalgia, but they haven't had any major impact on the MCU's happenings when compared to Holland.